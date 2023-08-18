Developer and publisher Colorgrave will be launching its gorgeous 2D platformer Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils on the Nintendo Switch eShop next week on August 24th, 2023.
Inspired by handheld platformers, the game puts heavy emphasis on acrobatic movement as you make your way through a series of vibrant levels. You can either take things easy and make sure you pick up every possible item, or race through and aim to complete each level in the best time. Perfect for replays, then.
Here's a list of features from Colorgrave:
- Experience 2D platforming freedom as you jump and vault as Belle, using her companion Chime to swing on objects or topple enemies.
- Each level is built for replayability - go slow and steady to find secrets, or test your skills to find new routes and reach the goal as quickly as possible.
- Take a break from the action to explore the overworld or try out minigames.
- Think you’ve mastered the game? Check out Arcade Mode after the credits roll for a different play experience with nine levels of difficulty.
- Play along to a retro-inspired soundtrack that will have you thinking it’s 1998 all over again.
Does this one look up your alley? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source youtube.com]
Comments 14
Looks superb, going for that wide-screen Game Boy Color look like Mina the Hollower. It actually looks like it uses a low-resolution internal canvas for authentic pixel precision too.
Definitely keeping an eye on this one.
I saw on Twitter where Kit and Krysta helped market this game. They've started their own marketing consulting agency in addition to the podcast they've been doing, so that's pretty cool.
Logo, key art and screenshots all look great! It's rare when all three hit the mark.
I'm just glad we're finally getting a game about a bunch of white guys who swear.
...wait, that's not what "Curse Crackers" means?
(I'm white, so I can make that joke without it getting deleted, right...?)
Ok, you can pet the dog. I'm buying this!
Marketing art looked great. In-game art very much not my style. Pass.
Everything about this game looks great to me so I'll eventually get it for sure!
ya know i don't think i've gotten many gameboy color style games
I see what they did with that subtitle.
I'm all for more handheld-era platformers myself (games like New Super Mario Bros and Kirby Triple Deluxe are some of my favourite games ever) so I'll definitely keep an eye on this one.
While I'm not a tremendously huge fan of the in-game art style, it does look pretty fun, and all the actual artwork and character designs are cute as heck. I'll give it a shot!
Weird name but looks pretty fun. I'm getting Sonic vibes.
Could be sweet
Looks cool. Going on my wish list.
This game looks good but maybe it will get boring after a long play. Are the Levels almost the same or very different? Maybe it is not that very long game.
Tap here to load 14 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...