Developer and publisher Colorgrave will be launching its gorgeous 2D platformer Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils on the Nintendo Switch eShop next week on August 24th, 2023.

Inspired by handheld platformers, the game puts heavy emphasis on acrobatic movement as you make your way through a series of vibrant levels. You can either take things easy and make sure you pick up every possible item, or race through and aim to complete each level in the best time. Perfect for replays, then.

Here's a list of features from Colorgrave:

- Experience 2D platforming freedom as you jump and vault as Belle, using her companion Chime to swing on objects or topple enemies.

- Each level is built for replayability - go slow and steady to find secrets, or test your skills to find new routes and reach the goal as quickly as possible.

- Take a break from the action to explore the overworld or try out minigames.

- Think you’ve mastered the game? Check out Arcade Mode after the credits roll for a different play experience with nine levels of difficulty.

- Play along to a retro-inspired soundtrack that will have you thinking it’s 1998 all over again.

Does this one look up your alley? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.