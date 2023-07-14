Just last month, Sonic Origins Plus launched and threw us back into a speed storm of retro hedgehog mayhem. While we enjoyed playing through a lot of these titles again, we were a little confused about why the Game Gear versions of certain games had been included instead of their Master System counterpart. Will there be a Sonic Origins Plus Plus or has Sega just given up on the Master System completely?

Determined to keep the memory of the console alive and well, the wonderful Alex-from-Nintendo-Life-here has made a video in which he runs through his childhood playtime on the console and the eight (yes, eight) games that informed it.

The video covers a number of classic titles like Sonic and Xenon 2, but there's also room for some games that might just be better off forgotten (*cough* Superman *cough*). Of course, all of this is only discussed if you manage to get past Alex's opening confession that his first console wasn't Nintendo — worry not, he soon came around...

To see all of these games and more, be sure to check out the full video at the top of this article.

Do you have any fond memories of the Master System? Let us know some of your favourite games in the comments below.