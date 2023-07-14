Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Just last month, Sonic Origins Plus launched and threw us back into a speed storm of retro hedgehog mayhem. While we enjoyed playing through a lot of these titles again, we were a little confused about why the Game Gear versions of certain games had been included instead of their Master System counterpart. Will there be a Sonic Origins Plus Plus or has Sega just given up on the Master System completely?

Determined to keep the memory of the console alive and well, the wonderful Alex-from-Nintendo-Life-here has made a video in which he runs through his childhood playtime on the console and the eight (yes, eight) games that informed it.

The video covers a number of classic titles like Sonic and Xenon 2, but there's also room for some games that might just be better off forgotten (*cough* Superman *cough*). Of course, all of this is only discussed if you manage to get past Alex's opening confession that his first console wasn't Nintendo — worry not, he soon came around...

To see all of these games and more, be sure to check out the full video at the top of this article.