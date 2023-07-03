Yesterday's Anime Expo 2023 announcement will be one for Melty Blood fans. Developer Type-Moon revealed that its first-ever visual novel, Tsukihime, will be making its Western debut in 2024 — almost 24 years after it was first released in Japan.

This version will be based on the 2021 remake, called Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. This is only the second Type-Moon visual novel to receive an official English localisation, after last year's Witch on the Holy Night. While the announcement was cut off from the end of the Fate/Grand Order anniversary panel livestream, someone managed to snap a picture of the reveal, which was then shared online by RPG Site's HD_Kirin.





Coming 2024 to PS4 and Switch.



First released in 2000 on PC in Japan, Tsukihime was a breakout game for Type-Moon, and spawned various different media such as anime, fan discs, and the Melty Blood series. Melty Blood: Type Lumina was rereleased to coincide with Tsukihime's remake a few years ago.

A Piece of Blue Glass Moon only covers half of the original's story as it only follows two of the original routes. The remaining three routes are covered in the second half, titled Tsukihime: The Other Side of Red Garden. That hasn't been announced for localisation yet, but we can hope with part one coming that the remaining stories will soon follow.

[Thanks for the tip, kenyowa!]