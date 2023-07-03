Yesterday's Anime Expo 2023 announcement will be one for Melty Blood fans. Developer Type-Moon revealed that its first-ever visual novel, Tsukihime, will be making its Western debut in 2024 — almost 24 years after it was first released in Japan.
This version will be based on the 2021 remake, called Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. This is only the second Type-Moon visual novel to receive an official English localisation, after last year's Witch on the Holy Night. While the announcement was cut off from the end of the Fate/Grand Order anniversary panel livestream, someone managed to snap a picture of the reveal, which was then shared online by RPG Site's HD_Kirin.
First released in 2000 on PC in Japan, Tsukihime was a breakout game for Type-Moon, and spawned various different media such as anime, fan discs, and the Melty Blood series. Melty Blood: Type Lumina was rereleased to coincide with Tsukihime's remake a few years ago.
A Piece of Blue Glass Moon only covers half of the original's story as it only follows two of the original routes. The remaining three routes are covered in the second half, titled Tsukihime: The Other Side of Red Garden. That hasn't been announced for localisation yet, but we can hope with part one coming that the remaining stories will soon follow.
Have you played Tsukihime before? Are you a fan of the Melty Blood series? Let us know your thoughts on this localisation in the comments.
Oh, finally.
Edit: «Melty Blood: Type Lumina was rereleased to coincide with Tsukihime's remake a few years ago.»
«rereleased»? What? It's(Melty Blood: Type Lumina) a brand-new game. Not a remake or remaster. Sigh
HELL HAS FROZEN OVER
Definitely buying this day 1. Unfortunately I guess they once again won't put out a physical overseas version outside of North America, but I can endure it being digital only over here. The thought of finally being able to actually officially buy Tsukihime over here just makes me that happy, even if the translation itself has a few typos here and there.
And if anyone reading has any interest, I should note that it is indeed extremely explicit so if you're sensitive to that kinda stuff this is not for you.
@steely_pete my guess is that it will likely be censored though I hope I’m wrong.
On a side note does this indicate we may finally get an official English version of Fate/Stay Night? I was a fan of the original anime before the series became fairly well known in the west, as well as Zero and Unlimited Bladeworks. I have the original visual novel on my old pc with an English patch but I never got around to going through it. I would gladly buy it on Switch though if it actually makes it over here
@Darthmoogle Remake is available on consoles only. So, of course it's censored. Original PC game was an eroge.
@Darthmoogle F/SN's third route is so dark, twisted and explicit that it would likely never arrive on consoles in these modern times...
@Vyacheslav333
And even if it was on PC, TM has completely distanced themselves from the eroge versions and would not have something like that in a current release even if they could.
FLIPPIN' FINALLY! Here's hoping the franchise is niche enough that it won't get censored! (And I'm saying, censored when compared to the Japanese version of the remake, not to the original eroge)
A bit of a shame this happen after the fan translation (and after I just 100% it) but I will still be buying the special edition
@steely_pete Hmm... How come? I mean... Their Fate series games also have 18+ content that is available in PC versions only as well, if I don't confuse.
