Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Toree 3D developer Siactro is currently hard at work on a new update for the classic-inspired 3D platformer Super Kiwi 64. Unfortunately, it is taking a bit longer than expected, due to the scope of it, but should be ready to reveal in the near future.

That's all, with the talented solo developer also hinting at "something else", with hopes of also revealing it soon. Although, it's unclear which one will be revealed first. Here's the exact update via social media:

"Super Kiwi 64 update still needs a bit of time. Real bad scope creep with this one... I have been working on something else for quite a while as well. I can hopefully show both things soon... ish. No idea what will come first, let's see."

You can check out our review of Super Kiwi 64 in our own Nintendo Life review. And if you want to give it a go, it's only $2.99 (or your regional equivalent) on the Switch eShop. Toree 3D and Toree 2D are just as affordable.