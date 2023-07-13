Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games have today revealed even more information about the upcoming 'Dimension Shellshock' DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, this time detailing the all-new 'Survival Mode'.

This new game mode will see you collecting crystals to hop between dimensions — all while taking down hoards of enemies, of course — with each world providing its own unique feel. Dotemu has served up a slice of what worlds are on offer in the new trailer above which shows off the Japanese-inspired Edo dimension, retro backgrounds and Splinter, Casey, April and Usagi in Omnichannel 6.

Working your way through these dimension-hopping runs will let you level up and grow stronger, with crystals unlocking new lives, ninja power bars, extra hit points and even Radical Mode. You will also have the chance to skip dimensions if you want a change of scenery — the Turtles beat 'em up is all about fun, after all.

We still don't have a specific release date for this one just yet outside of "later this year", but with additional fighters, skins, worlds and game modes, Dimension Shellshock really can't come soon enough.