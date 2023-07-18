The Pokémon World Championships will get underway in Yokohama next month from 8th-14th August, and TPC has started to reveal some of the exclusive merch that you will be able to pick up if you are lucky enough to be in attendance.

Just today, The Pokémon Company took to Twitter to share a first look at a range of figures that will be available exclusively at the Pokémon Centre Worlds Store during the event. Featuring Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the four statues show each of the 'mon preparing a tasty snack — apart from Pikachu, he just looks happy to be there.





If you're joining us in Yokohama this August, these 2023 World Championships figures featuring Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be available exclusively at the Pokémon Center Worlds Store! pic.twitter.com/xvdCsi9lfe Warning: TOO CUTE to handle 🥺😍🥹If you're joining us in Yokohama this August, these 2023 World Championships figures featuring Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be available exclusively at the Pokémon Center Worlds Store! #PokemonWorlds July 18, 2023

As specified in the above tweet, all of these figures will only be available at the World Championships so we are trying our best not to get too attached for the moment — as hard as that may be...

Fortunately, there is some good news for those who can't attend (yay!). The Pokémon Company announced at the end of last week that code for a free Gastrodon (modelled on the one used by championship winner Eduardo Cunha last year) will appear during the World Championship broadcast, which you can then redeem to add the 'mon to your team in Scarlet and Violet.

There will also be a virtual glimmering Charizard EX card up for grabs in Pokémon TCG Live, so at least we know that there are still goodies to be had by those of us who can't attend in person.

Will you be at the World Championships this year? Which figure is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.