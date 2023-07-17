The ratings for Survivor today might not be anything like what they were back in the early 2000s, but that hasn't stopped publisher Microids from getting in on Survivor: Castaway Island — a game based on the once-popular TV show that will be coming to Switch on 3rd October.

Developed by Magic Pockets, Castaway Survivor takes on the same format as the show. You will play as one of 12 contestants, competing in a series of wilderness challenges and befriending campmates to maintain popularity and avoid being voted off. We haven't seen all that much of the game itself so far, but we're imagining that it will consist of a series of minigame-style challenges interjected by some text-based social drama.

While there is not much to see, Microids has shared the following information and limited screenshots about what we can expect from Survivor: Castaway Island:

In Survivor: Castaway Island, be prepared to experience the ultimate test of survival! As you navigate the treacherous landscape, you'll need to rely on your survival instinct and strategy to remain in the competition. Every decision you make will be crucial to your fate. Are you cunning, strategic, and ruthless enough to outwit, outplay and outlast your opponents?

During your adventure, look for resources and form alliances with other castaways to survive, but remember that trust is hard to come by in the game of Survivor. Choose your allies wisely and watch your back for betrayals. In team or individual challenges, push yourself to the limit to avoid being voted off the island. One wrong move, and the adventure ends. Your survival is at stake, and only the strongest will make it to the end. Do you have what it takes to be the last one standing and become the sole Survivor?

We understand that more information about the game is to come soon, so keep an eye out over the coming months before its release later this year.

