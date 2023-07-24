Nintendo controllers can be some of the hardest products to get your hands on, and new stock of certain pads seems to sell out time and time again. We've seen this with the Switch Online N64 controllers and limited-edition Joy-Con in recent times, but another one that's been out of reach for many is the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube controller.

In somewhat surprising news, it's apparently getting a restock on Amazon Japan. There are no differences to past shipments - it's still the exact same controller, which was originally re-released alongside Super Smash Bros. Wii U, and will be made available next month on 6th August.

It also happens to line up with the release of the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo Pyra and Mythra: