Sonic the Hedgehog is arguably doing better than ever after his second movie release, the successful launch of Sonic Frontiers and the new multiplayer platformer Sonic Superstars - due out on the Switch and multiple other platforms later this year.

Beyond this, it seems all sorts of "reboots and remakes" could be on the cards. Speaking to Famitsu, Sega president and CCO Yukio Sugino mentioned how Sonic and even other classic Sega IP could potentially see full-blown "reboots and remakes" in the future (translated by DualShockers).

Sega's president went on to mention how he's received a lot of messages "mainly from users in North America", saying how they feel Sonic is "heading in the right direction" once again.