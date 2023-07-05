If you're simply itching for the latest edition of EA's FIFA franchise, then... well, you're not going to get it. Yes, as previously revealed, the FIFA franchise is no more and will effectively be replaced by EA Sports FC (at least until FIFA finds an alternative developer/publisher).

Still, it's likely that EA Sports FC 24 will be very much "more of the same" from EA, albeit without the FIFA license or branding. It's even aiming for a similar release date to past entries; at least according to known leaker billbil-kun (thanks, VGC). The football title will reportedly launch on September 29th, 2023. For comparison, FIFA 23 launched on September 27th, 2022.

Now, we're optimists here at Nintendo Life, and we'd like to think that a full-on rebrand of the series will give EA a bit of a nudge to give Switch fans a reasonably decent version of the game this time, but we're not holding our breath. Indeed, Switch players have effectively been receiving the same game since 2019 with only minor updates to season transfers, kits, etc. We've been pretty clear in the past on how much of an insult this is.

We'll have to wait and see how this one shapes out, but let's hope Switch players are offered a modicum of respect, yes?