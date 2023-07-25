Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ready for another Metroidvania on the Switch? Well buckle up, because you're getting one anyway. RIN: The Last Child from Space Fox Games is launching on the system later this year on September 21st, 2023, and promises classic Metroidvania gameplay with some lovely 2D visuals to boot.

You play as RIN, a demigoddess who must restore her powers, craft spells, and take on fearsome boss characters as you explore a mystical world. Visually, it sort of reminds us of Ori and the Blind Forest, though admittedly the assets do look a touch more simplistic.

Here's a glance at the core features:

- Craft and enchant spells – Find aspect shards and runes and use them to create spells or enchantments. Tired of good ol’ magic missiles? Look around, and you’ll surely find more creative spells that suit your play style. - Explore the dark mystical fairy-tale world – Deadly volcanic plains, deserts with distorted time, dangerous jungles full of deadly creatures, and much more await discovery in this hand-drawn world as you explore through your adventure. What secrets you find depend only on how deep you’re willing to dive into this universe. - Fight or trick your opponents – Discover multiple ways to finish off enemies, imprison them instead, or avoid encounters entirely with the complex spell-crafting system that gives you incredible combat flexibility and gameplay freedom.

- Discover the true nature of your mission – Learn the story told as a creation myth where, on the Creator’s orders, you come to life with a mission to try and find your siblings, each carrying a piece of the Creator’s magical power that you’re destined to regain. Experience a branching story with different endings and discover your true purpose.

Does this one seem like something you'd be interested in? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.