Nintendo and its games have been referenced countless times in pop culture over the years. Heck, it's even seeped outside the world of pop culture, as demonstrated by this rather bizarre discovery from Supper Mario Broth.
In a tweet posted on July 24th, 2023, it's been revealed that none other than Super Mario World has been referenced in a home insurance ad from the late '90s. Though not referenced directly by name, Reynolds Insurance Inc (not affiliated with this writer, FYI) made mention of one of the game's Koopa bosses, Lemmy.
The full quote reads:
"At Reynolds, we understand owning a home can be complicated. There's the butler, the gardener, the staff, the limo... you know, the necessities. And possibly, the wing for your parents. But the seasoned Santa Fe homeowner knows it's Reynolds that efficiently takes care of those pesky insurance details. And that gives a homeowner like Lewis the time to suref the internet or conquer Lemmy Koopas' castle in Super Nintendo. CALL US... BECAUSE IT'S IMPORTANT."
It's clear the ad had been deliberately written with a humourous angle, possibly to cater to a younger audience who might potentially be looking to own their first home. Still, it's quite a strange reference regardless. We're all here for it, though. Frankly, the more companies reference Nintendo games, the better.
What do you make of this Super Mario reference in a '90s insurance ad? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
It’s certainly because Lemmy is the best Koopaling, of course!
I think what they were implying is that they'll deal with your insurance and stuff, and you can do fun things (like playing Nintendo games) rather than having to worry about it.
"At times like this, kids like you should be playing Nintendo games"
I fairly certain Lemmy Koopa also has a castle in Yoshi's Safari, a 1993 game not as popular as Super Mario World.
Unconstructive? How?
It was not even a harmful joke.
One of my favorite Kooplings. When I usually select a Koopling in Mario Kart 8 it's usually him. Might have something to do with who he's named after. 🤘
How much internet surfing was being done in 1996?
@Not_Soos
Depends on the demographic.
A friend of mine and I would look up game secrets and cheat codes on a very early version of ign back then.
So, I mean, gamers used it.
@Not_Soos Surfing the net was THE hotness in 1996.
Old advertisements are a gold mine of entertaining content.
@Not_Soos it all depended on how many AOL trial discs you could get your hands on
since lemmy will literally never appear in an article header ever again ill also take this chance to say he's best koopaling. he's really cute in the mario bros show where him and iggy were twins named hip and hop. lil mohawk koopa guy who likes to be a clown bless him
Lemme see Lemmy's castle, is it on the market yet? 🏰
