Nintendo and its games have been referenced countless times in pop culture over the years. Heck, it's even seeped outside the world of pop culture, as demonstrated by this rather bizarre discovery from Supper Mario Broth.

In a tweet posted on July 24th, 2023, it's been revealed that none other than Super Mario World has been referenced in a home insurance ad from the late '90s. Though not referenced directly by name, Reynolds Insurance Inc (not affiliated with this writer, FYI) made mention of one of the game's Koopa bosses, Lemmy.

Lemmy Koopa has been bizarrely referenced in an ad for home insurance. Between 1996 and 1998, an ad for an insurance company in a Santa Fe newspaper mentioned "Lemmy Koopas' castle in Super Nintendo" [sic] for no known reason. pic.twitter.com/faT9MRrtI0 July 24, 2023

The full quote reads:

"At Reynolds, we understand owning a home can be complicated. There's the butler, the gardener, the staff, the limo... you know, the necessities. And possibly, the wing for your parents. But the seasoned Santa Fe homeowner knows it's Reynolds that efficiently takes care of those pesky insurance details. And that gives a homeowner like Lewis the time to suref the internet or conquer Lemmy Koopas' castle in Super Nintendo. CALL US... BECAUSE IT'S IMPORTANT."

It's clear the ad had been deliberately written with a humourous angle, possibly to cater to a younger audience who might potentially be looking to own their first home. Still, it's quite a strange reference regardless. We're all here for it, though. Frankly, the more companies reference Nintendo games, the better.

What do you make of this Super Mario reference in a '90s insurance ad? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.