We have all made a good number of mistakes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Even those who waltzed through the main story, have their Flurry Rush timing down to a T, and always have the right meals in their inventory will, at one point, have unknowingly lit Link on fire or sent him plummeting from a Sky Island.

The point is, failure is an intrinsic part of TOTK and, let's admit it, a lot of the time our mistakes have been more funny than frustrating. It was therefore with a smile on our faces that we saw @NintendoAmerica take to Twitter to ask "What are your most memorable failed experiment moments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?"

We knew that the replies would bring us a certain amount of joy, a friendly hand on the shoulder that says, 'worry not, we've all made mistakes as hilarious as yours.' We have taken a look through the responses and have collected together some of our favourites for you to have a giggle at below — yes, Links were harmed in the making of this article...

We'll start off with a failure that a lot of us know all too well, This one was shared by @abdoulayelie and come on, who hasn't tried to make a BOOMerang (brand pending) and some point in the game:

@Danyx855 perfectly demonstrates that if you are going to make an elaborate vehicle with fire parts, make sure that you don't build it out of wood...

Launching a glider is hard and we would be lying if we said that we said that we hadn't tried @TheFinnSteele's approach at least once:

I tried to build a launching pad for my flying machine. pic.twitter.com/i1Kg1ANAX1 July 26, 2023

Then again, no building design is quite as much of a failure as one that isn't stuck together. Take it away @JohnnyD1A:

This was my Day 1 Ultrahand invention...only I forgot the Ultrahand part pic.twitter.com/SNvKDscBhC July 26, 2023

Of course, not all failures are build-based, sometimes the world is just out to get poor old Link as @NitimeKitsune so expertly shows:

My experiment was "Can I swim back to the raft" when the game first released pic.twitter.com/tfVadVXqpo July 26, 2023

We'll finish with a favourite of ours. @pimanrules had us believing that we had been missing a trick with Addison support all this time, but then we saw the results:

