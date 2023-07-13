Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's sometimes easy to forget just how far The Legend of Zelda franchise has come over the years and how much we've all collectively experienced as fans.

From the humble 3D beginnings of Ocarina of Time to the bonafide masterpiece that is Tears of the Kingdom, the franchise has explored many different paths yet has somehow still maintained a comforting sense of familiarity; a familiarity that creator Chris Ormondroyd has decided to lean into with his remarkable fan-made trailer for the franchise (albeit without the 2D entries).

The trailer gives us a glimpse at the various iterations of Link, Zelda, and Ganon over the years and it's truly a wonderful showcase of how each of the franchise's entries are intimately connected.

We'll say no more though - just watch it.