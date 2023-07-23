Nintendo hasn't wasted any time making use of the returning feature for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where players redeem items from the Switch's news channel.

Now, in the third free item giveaway, it's offering a Lizalfos tail and a Traveler's Sword to "whip enemies into shape". Yes, in this item crafting session, you'll be creating a makeshift whip for Link. Here's how to redeem the required items:

How to redeem items from the Switch News Channel

1. On your Switch Home Menu select the 'News' icon

2. Scroll to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news story "Whip Enemies into Shape!"

3. Click 'Play Now' within the news article

4. Boot up Zelda, load your game file

5. "Receive a Lizalfos Tail and a Traveler's Sword"

Nintendo has even shared some details about the possible elemental properties of the whip:

"After defeating a Lizalfos, you can sometimes find its tail, ready to be picked up. And did you know? If you fuse it to a weapon, it'll result in a makeshift whip, extending when you swing it and then retracting back again! It's a really useful tool, allowing you to strike at foes from the safety of distance.

"And here's another thing - if the tail you use belonged to a Fire-Breath or Electric Lizalfos, the weapon will retain the original's elemental property, letting you whip with fire, lightening, and so on!"

As previously noted, you'll need to be running the latest version of Tears of the Kingdom (1.2.0). You can learn more about this game update in our previous post: