The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games, 28th Jul, $39.99) - Join Mickey and Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth on a quest to recover three magical books and save its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns. In this new cooperative 2D-platformer adventure for one to four players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy through a beautifully handcrafted world. Featuring fully voiced, animated cutscenes and an orchestrated original score, the Disney Illusion Island game swings exclusively onto the Nintendo Switch system on July 28. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com. - Read our Disney Illusion Island review

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (Maximum Games, 27th Jul, $24.99) - Explore the early beginnings of the young Double Dragon brothers as they take on both new and familiar enemies in this alternate story. It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City, leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city. In this fresh roguelite featuring a unique and dynamic level structure, two player local co-op and nine additional unlockable characters, every playthrough is a chance for new action. Fight your way through today! - Read our Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons review

Venba (Team Visai, 31st Jul, TBA) - Get a taste of this wholesome narrative cooking game set in the 1980s, in which you’ll help an Indian mother, who has recently immigrated to Canada, reconnect with her heritage by cooking a variety of mouth-watering South Indian dishes. Experience a story of love and loss through branching conversations, try to restore lost family recipes and bop along to a soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals. Venba comes to the Nintendo Switch system on July 31.

Switch eShop - New Releases

100 Doors Games: School Escape (Peaksel, 20th Jul, $9.99) - We dare you to take a new 100 doors challenge! Unlock 100 doors playing this school escape game! Find hidden objects, solve puzzle 100 doors & escape room in this new conundrum game! Brand new popular puzzle 100 Doors Games 2023: Escape from School with more than 100 levels waiting for your hundred doors challenge. 100 Doors Game is simple to play, but yet very complicated to beat! So, click 100 doors series, get some gain for your brain and have fun! Only the smartest people can beat this hundred doors game challenge. Are you one of them? Download this school escape game and challenge others to see who's going to unlock all doors in 100 doors game!

3 minutes Mystery (TT, 27th Jul, $8.99) - Immerse yourself in the thrilling role of a detective with easy controls in this mystery game. Discover concealed evidence within intricate illustrations and uncover the truth behind each case! While the illustrations may appear straightforward at first glance, gathering the depicted evidence and solving the mysteries will genuinely challenge your wits.

A Short Tale (Glitch Games, 31st Jul, $5.99) - Play as Jason as he explores his brother’s room from a new perspective. After wishing to be small again, to feel closer to his younger brother, Jason finds himself in a strange new world filled with larger than life furniture, troublesome obstacles, and less-than-helpful occupants.

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Marvelous (XSEED), 1st Aug, $29.99) - The vampire-slaying action-RPG AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed returns with an all-new true ending route starring the lovable Finnish maid Kati! Fight like a nerd to defend Akihabara from the diabolical Synthisters, artificial vampires that can only be defeated by stripping them down to their bare essentials.

ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT (Game Museum, 27th Jul, $7.99) - The year is 2222. Only 5% of humanity has survived the alien invasion. The aliens begin their final attack. Fly the supersonic fighter and eliminate the alien invaders. Survive against 12 kinds of unique enemies and 8 kinds of giant bosses. Break through the pouring attacks of the enemies. Experience the thrill of 360° free-view shooting in addition to horizontal and vertical scrolling shooting. The perspectives switch in real-time. In order to eliminate the ever-evolving enemies, you must upgrade your plane. Secure funds by eliminating enemies to strengthen your machine gun and missiles. It also helps you call for support quicker. Experience everything about the best shooting game, Alien War 2 Dogfight.

Animal Farm Parking (Prison, 21st Jul, $19.99) - Get ready for an exciting adventure at the lively Animal Farm! In Animal Farm Parking, you become the hero of the farm as you guide all the cute and lovable animals out of the crowded pen in the correct order, ensuring they don't collide with each other. Exercise your problem-solving skills and strategic thinking as you navigate through challenging levels filled with twists and turns. Can you create a path that leads each animal safely to its destination? With its charming graphics, immersive gameplay, and delightful animal characters, Animal Farm Parking is a must-play game for anyone who loves puzzles and animals. Can you master the art of animal parking and become the hero of the farm?

Anime Clock (RedDeer, 20th Jul, $19.99) - This summer, the way you use your clock will change forever. Say hi to Yusei and Kinneko! Enjoy the day together and check what girls are doing while time is passing by. A simple, fail-proof design with a unique premise is the ultimate recipe for an awesome Clock. Go around your day alongside beautiful anime girls. Keep each other company. Take a look at their everyday lives with a bright smile. Customize your new timepiece. Set up alarms, and enjoy every second with this daring reinvention of the classic clock experience.

Arcade Archives KING & BALLOON (HAMSTER, 20th Jul, $7.99) - "KING & BALLOON" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1980. Shoot down the swarms of balloons that are coming to steal the king! The game will continue so long as the king isn't fully taken away into the sky, no matter how many times your cannon is destroyed. You can also rescue the king as the balloons take him by shooting them down and rescuing him before he goes away.

Barony (Turning Wheel, 1st Aug, $19.99) - Go dungeon-running alone or with a party of 4 in cooperative multiplayer: Split-screen, local wireless, or online with Crossplay! Roguelike Elements - Perma-death, cryptic dungeons and no handholding 13 exotic and iconic classes who improve at what they practice using an open skill system Surprises around every corner to be killed by and conquer as you gain in skill Deep RPG systems with loads of loot and stats to analyze and synergize Tons of adventuring weapons, equipment, lore and spells Charming art style, tongue-in-cheek humor and easter eggs Barony receives ongoing free updates from an active team! Barony is a love-note to RPG classics like Ultima Underworld, System Shock, & Daggerfall, created by fans of the classics. Story: Hamlet is the greatest little city in the realm. That is, it was until the heinous Baron Herx came along and claimed the whole thing as his Barony. He enslaved Hamlet's people and now he's an awful undead lich.

Calm Waters (Tayanna Studios, 21st Jul, $12.69) - Peter Taylor's wife is dead. One day he decides to take a vacation abroad. He arrives at a small, quiet coastal town where tourists are sparse and everybody knows each other. It's only when he notices people are going missing and all the signs point to a dark, mysterious island out to sea that he decides to team up with local journalist Michelle and terrified-yet-adventure-seeking waiter Glenn to go and investigate. What secrets does the island hold? What are the locals hiding? And what's causing those blood-curdling screams that seem to be coming from that mysterious island in the dead of night? Calm Waters features: - Professional voice actors - Full 1080p HD 2D pre-rendered backgrounds - Intriguing characters - An immersive story full of twists and turns - An atmospheric soundtrack

Classic Pool and Cyber Pool Bundle (Revulo, 2nd Jun, $9.99) - In Classic Pool, players can engage in multiplayer matches or challenge AI opponents, while exploring a variety of cues and tables. With support for handheld, TV, and tabletop modes, the game provides a versatile gaming experience. Improve your gameplay, compete against friends, and experience the excitement of traditional pool. Enter the neon-filled world of Cyber Pool and put your cue ball shooting skills to the test. With 40 unique and visually stunning tables, the game offers a challenging arcade experience. Explore six different modes, including Classic, Arcade, and Challenge, and face thrilling challenges at every turn. With incredible attention to detail, Cyber Pool is a love letter to classic arcade games, providing an easy-to-learn yet hard-to-master gameplay experience.

Demonic Supremacy (ChiliDog Interactive, 28th Jul, $6.99) - Demonic Supremacy is an old school 3D FPS with a certain doomish flavor. It offers several hours of hurricane gameplay under the explosive heavy metal and 3 levels of difficulty for any type of player. Check out the epic story! The lord of hell was defeated, but the astral worlds do not recognize the new king — Zexus. Powerful masters of the worlds challenge the demon and are going to destroy it with the help of hordes of their minions. Zexus has to show them all that they are gravely mistaken and therefore have to either die or kneel before his might!

Don’t Lie Pack 1 (Cooking & Publishing, 24th Jul, $5.99) - Explore this collection of games where you must always tell the truth, or suffer the consequences. Discover your memory skills - do you have what it takes to face the truth?

Don’t Lie Pack 2 (Cooking & Publishing, 24th Jul, $5.99) - Explore this collection of games where you must always tell the truth, or suffer the consequences. Discover your memory skills - do you have what it takes to face the truth

Ducky’s Delivery Service (C.T. Matthews, 27th Jul, $9.99) - In Ducky's Delivery Service, you are a duck who uses a propeller backpack to fly around and deliver mail. Master the flight physics, grow your delivery business, fulfill special delivery requests from other ducks, and earn time attack ranks and high scores. Master the controls of your propeller backpack and discover the fastest routes between destinations in your quest to become the best delivery business around. Grow your delivery business from its humble beginnings and explore increasingly dangerous areas, while avoiding hazards such as windmills, seagulls, falling stalactites and wandering ghosts.

Eden’s Last Sunrise (Sungazer Software, 27th Jul, $14.99) - Eden's Last Sunrise is a retro tactical RPG like no other. Choose between the magic-wielding surface dwellers or the high-tech spacefarers, train and befriend your troops, and choose your path as the final days of the world wind down

Ferris Mueller’s Day Off (Glitch Games, 31st Jul, $5.99) - Ferris Mueller’s Day Off —a point’n’click game from the creators of Forever Lost — is all about searching for a mule that is off sick. It’s full to the brim with clever puzzles, interesting characters, colourful locations and puns galore. It is your role as the headteacher and owner of Ferris to find him and bring him back. Speak to the townspeople and solve puzzles to find the 9 golden carrots that Ferris has hidden for you to locate. In the immortal words of Andrew Clark, from The Breakfast Club, “We're all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that's all.”

HYPER METEOR (Vertex Pop, 27th Jul, $7.99) - When your ship's weapon systems malfunction in deep space, surrounded by hostile forces, your only hope for survival is to fly head-first into danger! Ram your ship into enemy weak points to survive, keep the hits coming to maximize your combo, and get a high score!

Hypertension (Erik, 20th Jul, $2.99) - This single-player game constantly challenges your reflexes and you’re playing talents with eight unique maps. To write your name into champions board you need to be fast enough to pass constantly fastening map plays. Use your inner gut and experience to pass maps. Be careful sometimes each map measures your different ability to quick responds. Compete with time and have fun!

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (Chibig, 27th Jul, $19.99) - Join series favourite Koa and her best friend Napopo on an action-packed adventure through the islands of Mara. Outwit traps, manoeuvre dangerous environments, and explore a series of dazzlingly different landscapes on their quest to recover stolen pirate loot.

Last Mage Survivors (GAME NACIONAL, 29th Jul, $9.99) - Let's see if you'll be able to resist so many attacks and endless hordes of enemies, being able to acquire a large amount of upgrades during the game. This is a surprising game worth playing and enjoying. Several challenges to overcome.

Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom- (Luna's Tail Creative, $12.99, 27th Jul) - The game is a tower defense game in which players build defense towers by producing population and mana to earn costs. Eleven giant bosses can be summoned as friends by defeating them, and they support you with their unique magic. There are 3 difficulty levels, 35 original BGM songs, and all bosses have their own BGM, for a total of 65 voluminous stages.

Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator (VG Games, 29th Jul, $11.99) - Exciting sky-high tracks await you in Mega Ramp Moto - Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator! This game offers you a unique opportunity to experience sky-high tracks where you can perform incredible tricks and jumps. Leap over helicopters, airplanes, and even airships, creating thrilling moments and a sense of flying on your motorcycle. Each track in the game is a visual beauty and a challenge to your skills. Ride through massive ramps, execute flips and rotations in the air, collect prizes, and upgrade your motorcycle. Prepare yourself for cool and insane stunts that will leave you breathless and filled with adrenaline every time.

Mirrored Souls (Flux Game Studio, 2nd Aug, $14.99) - In this 2D “single-player-coop” puzzle-platformer, players have to reunite Ravi and Daru, two celestial beings separated in a mirrored world. Control both characters at the same time in a mirrored screen while jumping and pushing your way through a bevy of beautifully illustrated scenarios to solve challenging, mind-bending Braid-like puzzles. Discover a variety of pretty locations that brings up the duality of both characters while developing your cognitive skills and spatial vision as you cross portals to bring them together in a thoughtful, sensitive story-driven experience.

New York Mysteries: Power of Art (FIVE-BN STUDIO, 19th Jul), $6.99 - Laura is on a new mission to discover the history of the mysterious fantasy-world paintings, unaware of the monstrous plan behind this evenings mystical events. She can't handle such a difficult mission alone! “New York Mysteries: Power of Art” is an adventure game in the genre of Hidden Objects, with plenty of mini-games and puzzles, unforgettable characters, and complicated quests. Creators usually create art for their benefit and the benefit of others. However, anything can become evil. . . This is just such a case. When paintings go missing, the police investigate the crime, but who takes on the case when the painting's image goes missing? Bishop, leader of the White Stone Order! The Order has long gained notoriety in certain circles. Its members are engaged in mystical crimes, which no one dares to investigate. Journalist Laura boldly takes on such cases. Nothing surprises her anymore.

Operate Now: Hospital (7Levels, 27th Jul, $9.99) - PERFORM SURGERIES Removing foreign bodies and repairing bone fractures are only some of the realistic operations available. Learn how to make critical decisions! As a surgeon, you will need a steady hand to both make flawless incisions, and carefully operate on patients. Time to throw on the scrubs! But that’s not all. BUILD YOUR OWN HOSPITAL Your expertise and quick thinking will be tested. Build and manage your very own hospital with Emergency Rooms, Intensive Care Units, and more. Expand and upgrade your hospital, hire and train new surgeons, manage your resources. It will take a true hospital director to manage such an impressive health care facility! EXPERIENCE A MEDICAL DRAMA Live dramatic storylines just like in real medical TV shows. Operate Now: Hospital follows the lives of surgeons and hospital staff members such as Dr. Amy Clarke.

Patrick’s Parabox (Draknek, 26th Jul, $19.99) - Patrick's Parabox is an award-winning puzzle game that explores a unique recursive system of boxes within boxes within boxes within boxes. Learn to manipulate the world's structure by pushing boxes into and out of each other. Wrap your head around what happens when a box contains itself, and learn to use infinity to your advantage. Explore many more mechanics and recursive twists as you delve deeper and deeper into the system. It's boxes all the way down. Read our Patrick's Parabox review.

Pixel Game Maker Series Angel’s Gear (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 27th Jul, $9.99) - The Brothers Heathcliff and Locke invent a weapon of mass destruction, The Gear. This mechanical disease devours matter, digesting said matter into more of itself. I.E. It is a self replicating machine that uses every living and nonliving thing as a fuel source. A universe is eaten in it’s entirety. In a desperate gambit for more fuel, The Gear invades another dimension, The Godhead. You are a Soldier, unwillingly drafted into a horrible conflict. At the height of battle, a monster is born from the moon. The Gear is unleashed in the Godhead, and now it’s on you to fix it.

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe (Q-Games, 27th Jul, $24.99) - In PixelJunk Scrappers, clean up the streets of Junktown and trash anyone who gets in your way! Take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city in the not-so-distant future. Sweep the streets alone or form the ultimate team with up to 4 players. Time is money in Junktown, so stack that trash high and toss to your squad to boost efficiency for bigger rewards.

Police Cop Hot Pursuit – Car Racing Driving Simulator Real (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, 21st jul, $6.99) - Get ready for a thrilling adventure that combines the excitement of high-speed chases and the love for cars in Police Hot Pursuit! Dodge obstacles, evade the cops, and showcase your exceptional driving skills as you strive to stay ahead for as long as possible. Be prepared for dynamic weather conditions that will test your driving prowess. Collect valuable items that will aid you in evading the relentless pursuit. Pick the vehicle that suits your style and hit the road. Experience the thrill, showcase your driving skills, and see how long you can outsmart the relentless pursuit of the law in Police Hot Pursuit. Are you ready for the challenge? Jump in, buckle up, and let the adventure begin!

PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL (Daewon Media, 27th Jul, $21.99) - '"The Return of Psychic Hammer that Stormed the Game Center in 1987! " 『PSYCHIC 5: ETERNAL』 "Five heroes with super powers, five hammers saving the world. " "Escape the maze and enter the room of the Great Demon! " "Save the espers and unite your powers to defeat the Great Demon! " "At that time, Satan was not completely dead. " "Introducing five new comrades! " "The Psychic Hammer burns even stronger, now more powerful than ever! " "Various modes not found in the original game" - 'Survival' mode, where you must survive until the end with only one life - 'Time Attack' mode, where you aim to clear the game in the shortest time possible - 'Towering' mode, where you challenge endless heights '2-player simultaneous play' now supported, so players can enjoy exciting cooperative play! Various display settings for that nostalgic feeling, including green monitor, black and white monitor, and scanline!

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward (tinyBuild Games, 20th Jul, $19.99) - You’ve spent 20 long years living in the confines of your overbearing mothers garage, your father mysteriously vanished before you were born. But hey, you had plenty of time to work out and dream about the wonders of the world. Sucks to be you though, people eat slime, corruption is rife and everyone wants to fight you… But maybe you can find your father and become the ‘dark fist’ people whisper about, somehow you could actually be humanity's savior, the one who uncovers the super secret secrets of the Goodness Corporation… Or not. It’s a choose your own adventure, stay in the garage if you want.

Raccoon Adventure: Animal City Simulator 3D Farm Super Deluxe (DEZVOLT, 28th Jul, $13.99) - In this thrilling simulation game, you get to experience life through the eyes of an adorable and cunning raccoon. Explore a bustling suburban neighborhood filled with countless opportunities for adventure, mischief, and plenty of snacks to scavenge! Embark on a thrilling journey through a highly interactive open-world environment. Roam freely through forest, residential areas, parks, and sneak into different place to discover hidden treasures. Take on various challenges and tasks as you strive to survive and thrive in the neighborhood. Find food, evade cunning humans, outsmart other animals, and complete missions to earn rewards and unlock exciting new abilities. Embrace your raccoon nature and cause chaos in the neighborhood! Tiptoe into houses, knock over trash cans, raid bird feeders, and prank unsuspecting residents. Be careful, though, as your actions might attract unwanted attention! As a raccoon, you need to scavenge for food to survive.

Radiant Tale (Aksys Games, 27th Jul, $49.99) - Join the CIRCUS! Tifalia’s comfortable life is turned upside down upon a chance encounter with the performers of CIRCUS. Their lack of success leads them to recruit her as their producer to help them on the road. Will this fanciful group bring joy to the people and free the Prince of their world from his curse? Or are they doomed to failure?

Sword & Fairy Inn 2 (eastasiasoft, 27th Jul, $19.99) - Familiar faces from across the Sword & Fairy universe come together to run an inn and build a happy life in Sword & Fairy Inn 2, a cute and casual life simulation RPG that combines a huge variety of gameplay mechanics in adorable chibi style! Manage a family restaurant, travel the world to find legendary kitchenware and trade special food items, grow crops, play mini games and more! But above all else, you’ll need to make sure your customers are happy with the services you provide, which will bring more people to the village and make your inn a bustling success story.

The Forgotten Room (Glitch Games, 31st Jul, $5.99) - "Accompanied by a beautiful score, the entire game is situated around its use of visuals and audio to build up a wonderful atmosphere - something a lot of other games in the genre forget. " - PocketGamer Play as paranormal investigator John “Buster of Ghosts” Murr as he explores yet another mysteriously creepy house. This time he’s on the case of Evelyn Bright, a 10 year old girl that went missing whilst playing hide and seek with her father. Will John solve the mystery of the missing girl and discover what really happened in the forgotten room? Tune in right now to find out!

The Master’s Pupil (Pat Naoum, 28th Jul, $14.99) - Explore the eye of master artist Claude Monet and experience a unique biographical adventure! Test your skills and perseverance as you overcome the progressive disease that threatened Monet’s eyesight and solve puzzles to help the painter complete some of his greatest masterpieces.

The Red Exile – Survival Horror (eastasiasoft, 2nd Aug, $4.99) - First-person survival horror gets a roguelike twist in The Red Exile, where every playthrough is randomized across a procedurally generated map to keep you on your toes while elements of hand-crafted puzzles and level design are layered within. Your task is to perform an exile rite to rid this realm of your maniac pursuer before he can kill you first. Outsmart, evade and fend off your pursuer as you locate items to unlock new rooms and complete the ritual. But be careful, the AI-powered pursuer learns from the actions you take and gradually grows stronger! Collect perks to unlock new abilities and stack the deck in your favor. Can you adapt and survive this deadly game of cat and mouse?

This Way Madness Lies (Limited Run Games, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Let us begin our tale, in the quiet city of Verona, Italy. A town for lovers... and giant, mutant flower attacks. As the leader of the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society, Imogen is no ordinary girl! Sure, she goes to school every day and helps produce plays for the community, but beyond that, she's a magical girl! With her powers, she can teleport to alternate dimensions based on Shakespeare plays, fight back the forces of Nightmare, and still get back in time for dinner! Join Imogen, Paulina, Viola, Rosalind, Miranda, Beatrice, and Kate on an epic adventure throughout the Shakespearean metaverse in this comedy JRPG!

Venice 2089 (Fantastico Studio, 26th Jul, $6.99) - In Venice 2089, you'll explore the city through the eyes of Nova, a bored teenager who has no clue about what to do in life and just wants to relax from the stress of their usual routine. Use your hoverboard to navigate the streets of Venice in a unique 2. 5D art style, perform tricks and create a dynamic soundtrack that'll match your mood. Interact with the world using your drone, collect objects out of your reach, and solve some puzzles. Meet a diverse cast of characters scattered throughout the city. Know their personalities, learn their points of view, and help them in different quests. Fill your houseboat with important objects, and remember the experiences you made.

Veritas (Glitch Games, 31st Jul, $11.99) - Having volunteered to take part in a study conducted by Veritas Industries, you now find yourself waking up in a small room with no memory of what happened the day before. The last thing you remember is signing on the dotted line and following some nice people wearing white coats, but they couldn’t have been lying to you could they? They were doctors for goodness sake. . .

Watch (Funalter Games, 27th Jul, $5.99) - This is a game about visual puzzles. Start with mystery, follow the character to find out the answer about everything. If you are not in such a hurry, do not give up on solving the puzzles in the game easily, and do not ignore those conversations, sometimes, they might be key to the puzzles. The game was inspired by classic visual puzzle games. Rotating the camera to make the game scenes kaleidoscopic. Some unreachable places, might be accessible easily by changing the angle of view. Somewhere distant, might be nearby by rotating the camera. That all comes from the principle of perspective. Have you ever imagined how to fill a bucket with just a drop of water? Or use the sun as a lighter? In this journey, you will witness the charm of “perspectivity”. You can experience the fun of perspectivity, solve the problem during the journey with the principle of perspective.

Witch’s Pranks – Frog’s Fortune (Joindots, 20th jul, $15.99) - An evil witch, lots of frogs, chaos aplenty and a gripping story await you! You find yourself in a fairy-tale world that has truly gone mad. Taken captive by the evil witch, you must solve ludicrous puzzles to escape her bony claws and crazed cackling. She wants nothing less than to turn as many princes into frogs as she can. You can bet the princes all want to go home to their princesses. So: Saddle up your horse, if you can find one, and set the aristocratic frogs free!

Working Hard Collection (Ratalaika Games, 27th Jul, $4.99) - In Blessed Work, your goal is to manage mindless robots on a construction site, get projects completed, and prevent accidents. Place objects, activate buttons, move things, and everything in your power. You have to prevent your workers from dying trying to finish the construction. In Doom Work, your goal is to protect an endangered forest by preventing the same mindless robots from destroying it. Help precious animals stop some greedy businessmen pillaging their home.

World of Machines – Tanks War Operation (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 20th Jul, $11.99) - World of Machines - Tanks War Operation is an immersive tank warfare game that thrusts you into the heart of epic battles across diverse landscapes and environments. Take control of a wide array of formidable tanks, explore different locations, tackle challenging missions, and customize your vehicles with unique camouflages. Prepare for intense armored combat and become a legendary commander on the front lines. Every environment poses its own set of challenges and opportunities, creating dynamic and thrilling gameplay scenarios. Choose from a vast collection of tanks, each representing a distinct class and playstyle. Whether you prefer the raw power of heavy tanks, the speed and agility of light tanks, the versatility of medium tanks, or the devastating firepower of tank destroyers, World of Machines - Tanks War Operation offers a range of options to suit your preferred battlefield approach.

YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! (D3PUBLISHER, 20th Jul, $9.99) - Cute and comical stickman characters appear in this game. Clear a variety of minigame stages and missions in "Minigames"! Clear all minigame stages to unlock each respective. "Rank-Up Challenge" where you can post your clear time and scores to challenge players from around the world in monthly rankings! Use the Coins that you gain from playing the game to test your luck with Gotcha! Get Plates and Titles so that you can create your very own name plate! Combine Plates and Titles for 8,910,000 different combinations! Make your name plate cool or just plain funny: it's your choice!

YGGDRA UNION ~WE’LL NEVER FIGHT ALONE~ (Sting, 27th Jul, $24.99) - The Kingdom of Fantasinia is ruled by a royal family that inherited the blood of the gods who built up a stable era. However, the Kingdom of Fantasinia fell under the attack of the Empire of Bronquia. Meanwhile, Yggdra, a lone girl who escaped. With her kingdom's last hope in hand, head to the remotest land on the southern tip of the continent. She arrives and meets a boy, the king of thieves, Milanor. The battle to liberate Yggdra's homeland begins with that encounter...

Zombie Hunter: D-Day (CFK, 27th Jul, $8.99) - The zombie apocalypse comes out of nowhere. The city, once brimming with life, is now a place of death, filled with a thick fog and horrible shrieks. You find yourself in cramped spaces, teeming with the undead. Defend against the waves of zombies as your fight for survival begins! < Flocks of fearless zombies > Use an arsenal of firearms to obliterate the ravenous undead! If you do survive, you've only got a moment to breathe. The next group of zombies is already swarming in! <Fend off the attacking waves> Over time, zombies become more powerful as they continue to pour in! Prepare for the running, crawling, ambushing horde! <An arsenal of weapons and upgrade options> With shotguns, rifles, machine guns, and more, you're fully equipped with firearms for any situation! Upgrade your equipment to become even more powerful! <Various game modes to enjoy> From your basic walkers to menacing zombie giants, all sorts of trials await!

Zoo Park Story (Kairosoft, 26th Jul, $12.00) - Ready to build the zoo of your dreams? Depart on wild adventures to find exotic fauna, exploring all manner of environments from savanna to tundra, jungle and beyond! Give your new animal friends a home and take your zoo to the top of the industry! Savor the thrill of opening day. Feed the animals in your burgeoning lineup—even give them the occasional treat to show you care! From apples to acorns, meat, and more, tailor your critters' diet according to their natural habitat. On that note, do the same with the surrounding flora too! Your customers will also require expert care. Develop your zoo's infrastructure, installing benches, fountains, and the odd hot dog stand to make sure zoo-goers stay satisfied till close. Propel your place to mega-park proportions and you'll even be able to start an on-site shuttle! What's more, if you're lucky, two of your critters who share the same pen may find romance—resulting in the grand gift of life!

