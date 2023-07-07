2K has today announced that pre-orders for NBA 2K24 are now open, revealing Kobe Bryant as this year's cover athlete.

The game is set to release on 8th September, with Switch owners getting the option of the standard Kobe Bryant Edition or the bulkier Black Mamba Edition which includes bonuses such as extra VC, various MyTEAM packs, MyCAREER skill boosts and much more.

Alongside the usual game modes, 2K24 adds 'Mamba Moments' — a series of tasks where you will relive some of Kobe's most iconic on-court plays in much the same way that the Michael Jordan Challenge worked for MJ in 2K23. This was one of our favourite modes last year, so here's hoping that 2K and Visual Concepts can make the shot again.

2K24 also introduces PROPlay which appears to be a way of translating real NBA footage into 2K24 gameplay. How this will look on the Switch — which notably has a visual downgrade from other platforms — remains to be seen, but we will be interested to see it in action once the season tips off in October.

The biggest sell this year will unfortunately not be coming to Switch as the latest addition of crossplay is limited to next-gen consoles only. Maybe next time, eh?





You can now pre-order a physical copy of the standard Kobe Bryant Edition from the 2K store for £49.99 which includes the following pre-order bonuses:

5,000 Virtual Currency & 5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

5x Six MyCAREER Boost Types, 3x Three Gatorade Boost Types, and 95 Rated Kobe Bryant MyTEAM Free Agent Card

The 2K website states that pre-orders of the Black Mamba Edition are "coming soon", so keep an eye out if you want to grab even more goodies.

Will you be lacing up and stepping onto the court with 2K24 this September? Shoot your thoughts in the comments below.