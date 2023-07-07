Monolith Soft had a cracking 2022 with the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, one of our favourite games of the year and a culmination of everything the developer has learned. And it shows in a recent report acquired by Gamebiz.jp (via Noisy Pixel), as the developer has almost doubled its profits in the fiscal year ending March 2023.

According to the Official Gazette's financial report, the RPG developer — which also helps Nintendo with many of its big releases, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — made 800 million yen in the year starting 1st April 2022 and ending 31st March 2023. In contrast, the previous fiscal year saw the company make around 404 million yen. That's an increase of 97.8%, which is pretty staggering. In 2022, Monolith Soft also worked with Nintendo on Splatoon 3.

We reckon the company is in for a good FY23/24, too. Not only did Xenoblade Chronicles 3's final piece of DLC release — Future Connected — in April, but there's that little Zelda game we mentioned, which saw it "involved in the contracted development of game design, programming, and graphics" for the critically acclaimed sequel to Breath of the Wild.