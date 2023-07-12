If you're still playing Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch, you'll be interested to know a new update has been released today, following up the Trails & Tales update.

There's definitely some interesting additions here including the ability to now sneak under 1.5 block gaps, shovels no longer being required to craft boats and much more.

Here's the rundown, courtesy of the Minecraft website:

Minecraft Version 1.20.10 (July 11th, 2023)

Vanilla Parity

Short Sneaking

Player’s hitbox height now reduces to 1.5 blocks while sneaking Sneaking will automatically be initiated while stuck in a gap of less than 1.8 blocks Sneaking will lower the player camera height respective of these changes Sneaking now requires enough space to stand in order to exit sneaking Players will transition from swimming to sneaking if they are unable to stand up but would be able to sneak

Players are no longer able to sneak while riding (MCPE-170613)

Players will no longer suffocate when short sneaking in certain scenarios

Players will no longer suffocate when riding on a Camel in 2 block gaps (MCPE-166451)

Players will no longer be pushed slightly when short sneaking is by being pushed by a block (MCPE-166411)

Fixed many interactions where being forced into sneaking acted the same as holding the sneak button (MCPE-170610)

Other Changes

Items dropped by storage entities are now centered inside the nearest block (MCPE-160189)

Shovel has been removed from Boat recipe

Barrel recipe has been modified to use Planks instead of Sticks

The Cobweb to String recipe has been removed

Fixed a bug where Zombie Villager did not drop given item after curing (MCPE-163670)

Experimental Features

Crawling

Added the ability to crawl behind the Short Sneaking and Crawling Experimental toggle

Created new player crawling animation

Players will now begin crawling when in a 1 block gap, similar to sneaking

Crawling is the same speed as sneaking

Players will automatically stand up or begin sneaking if they leave the 1 block gap

Players will begin swimming if they enter water while crawling, or vice-versa

Player's model is now centered around their hitbox when swimming (MCPE-122663)

Players will now always spawn projectiles from the camera position when sneaking, swimming, or gliding

Players will now spawn particle effects when eating in the correct position if they are sneaking, swimming, or gliding

Loyalty Tridents will always return to the player's camera

Players will no longer be stuck inside Cauldrons or Composters when crawling inside with a Trapdoor (MCPE-170836)

The paper doll will now show up properly when crawling

Fixed an issue where gliding or swimming could sometimes give the player an incorrect bounding box (MCPE-170882)

Recipe Unlocking

Recipe unlocking – now in Bedrock! Added recipe unlocking as an experiment Collect materials to unlock relevant recipes A notification will tell you when you've found a new crafting material Picking up an item teaches you how to craft that item. Great for when a friend gives you a tool you haven’t crafted before We’d love to hear what you think of this feature, so please send us your feedback at aka.ms/MCRecipeUnlocks







Fixes and Changes

General

Fixed the "Communication Error" message appearing when leaving a Local Network game as the host on Nintendo Switch

Reduce cases where players might see 'Unable to connect' errors due to 'Expired Auth from Discovery' (MCPE-170814)

Gameplay

Camera position is now used for audio system listening and ambient sounds Previously the player position and rotation were sometimes used for audio listening This effectively flips audio panning when using 'third person front' camera perspective



Mobs

Farmer Villagers will now interact with Torchflower Seeds and Pitcher Pods. They can pick up the seeds and plant them, but they will not harvest the Torchflower or Pitcher Crop (MCPE-169758)

The sound played when a Camel is dashing is no longer played repeatedly (MCPE-164064)

Fixed issue with Jump Boost effect not affecting Magma Cubes (MCPE-54294)

Fixed Boats on Ice disappearing when Client-Side Chunk-Generation was enabled (MCPE-169313)

Mobs are back to normal despawn rate during night (MCPE-170208)

Camels now play a walking animation when taking damage while standing still (MCPE-166566)

Sniffer can no longer dig up seeds in the air

Mobs no longer continue to freeze without Powder Snow if there is a Powder Snow block near the west and north side (MCPE-169453)

Blocks

Polished Basalt and Chiseled Deepslate can no longer be replaced by Sculk during world generation

Polished Deepslate can now be replaced by Sculk during world generation (MCPE-160238)

Decorated Pots crafted with at least one Sherd now have a hover tooltip displaying the Sherd and Brick ingredients

Players without permission to open/close containers can no longer interact with Chiseled Bookshelves

The correct sound effect is now played when removing an enchanted Book from Chiseled Bookshelf (MCPE-168119)

Chiseled Bookshelf slot interactions are now symmetrical (MCPE-164801)

Cauldron water texture is now the correct version (MCPE-170427)

Note Block on top of Soul Soil now produces the Harp sound instead of the Snare sound

Shovel can no longer mine Packed Mud as fast as Pickaxe (MCPE-161207)

Placing blocks on Top Snow and Tall Grass while moving side to side will no longer cause them to stack up continuously (MCPE-162785)

Suspicious Gravel and Suspicious Sand blocks now display correctly on Maps

Mushrooms are now able to spawn on fallen tree trunks (MCPE-138333)

Conduit now has the correct lighting when placed on ground (MCPE-169732)

Items

Fixed black pixels being generated on maps when Client-Side Chunk Generation was enabled

Shield no longer clips inside the Armor Stand model while in the riposte pose

Sculk Vibrations

Placing, rotating, or removing an item in an Item Frame or in a Glow Item Frame now emits vibrations (MCPE-166741)

Charging a Respawn Anchor now emits vibrations (MCPE-157409)

Scraping or applying wax to blocks of the Copper block set now emits vibrations

Switching a Daylight Detector to an Inverted Daylight Detector, or vice-versa, now emits vibrations

Adding food to a Campfire now emits vibrations

Adding or removing a Music Disc to a Jukebox now emits vibrations

Mud turning into Clay now emits vibrations

Harvesting Sweet Berries now emits vibrations

Placing an Eye of Ender in an End Portal Frame now emits vibrations (MCPE-155372)

Bees now emit vibrations when entering or exiting a Beehive or a Bee Nest (MCPE-156199)

Interacting with a Composter now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Attaching or detaching a Lead from a Fence now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Attaching or detaching a Lead from a mob now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Dying a Sheep now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Picking Glow Berries now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Farmland turning into Dirt now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Using a Spawn Egg on a Monster Spawner now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Silverfish merging with blocks now emit vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Using a Hoe on Rooted Dirt now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Using a Shovel to create Dirt Paths now emits vibrations (MCPE-156199)

Placing a Door now emits vibrations

Planting seeds in Farmland now emits vibrations

Realms

Updated the contrast ratio of the close button in realms feed menu

Updated the contrast ratio of the New Post header banner

An error message is now shown when attempting to upload a cross-platform restricted world to Realms, instead of uploading a corrupted world

The focus indicator no longer auto selects the Find Friend button when the Members tab is selected

Accessibility

Improved the Xbox on-screen keyboard experience, including better positioning, updating fields with typed input, and no more screen dimming while on screen keyboard is open (MCPE-156575)

Added a toggle to all platforms enabling extra-large GUI scaling beyond what the GUI slider allows

Text-to-speech now reads item names when selecting items in the hotbar

User Interface

Added support for detecting Brazilian Portuguese as the preferred system language on Nintendo Switch

Horse and Donkey jump bar, and camel dash bar, now scale properly to the experience bar (MCPE-156444)

Changed the Pause Menu disconnection text to be platform agnostic

Fixed an issue that caused the inventory to get locked up after auto placing (MCPE-46795)

Imported worlds now get their last played date modified to the time they were imported

Reordered the gamepad tooltips for UI screens so that the buttons align with the same side as a controller

Mouse Input

Default chat duration is now set to 10 seconds while default toast notification duration remains at 3 seconds

Improved handling of simultaneous mouse clicks, triggering each individual associated action/response

Fixed issues with unresponsive or laggy input when using mouse together with a controller (MCPE-167447)

Text-to-speech now reads "Slash button" when hovering over the "/" button in the chat screen

Graphical