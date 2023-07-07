We are reaching the end of the Rome-themed chapter in Mario Kart Tour and Nintendo has shared a first look at what is around the corner for the mobile game, as it announced that the Pipe Tour will be speeding off the starting line from 12th July.
The last tour introduced a brand new city circuit in the form of Rome Avanti, and this one follows suit with the addition of Piranha Pipe Pipeline — a fresh course that will see you navigating a series of twisted warp pipes.
As we have come to expect, the announcement of a new tour also brings with it the reveal of the upcoming Mii Racing suits. Showcased in the following tweet from @mariokarttourEN, the Wiggler suit will be making its game debut in the Pipe Tour, complete with a flower helmet and all.
What are you excited to see in the Pipe Tour? Drift down to the comments and let us know.
A little strange that both Piranha Plant Cove and Piranha Plant Pipeline will be in Wave 6 of the Booster Course Pass, eh? Though it makes more sense when you find out that Pipeline is named "Pipe Canyon" in Japan, meaning it doesn't have the same overlap there (Cove is "Piranha Plant Temple" fyi).
By the way, this music is incredible, and I'm sure it'll only go even harder once we hear it in 8 Deluxe.
I think this is a sign of a Booster Course Pass 2. I don't think they'd release 2 "Piranha Plant" courses in the same wave so we'd probably see something like Piranha Plant Cove in wave 6 and Piranha Plant Pipeline in wave 1 of the 2nd pass.
There are still so many cool tracks left in Tour that I hope there will be a Booster Pass 2 (or MK9 on the Switch 2 depending on when that one releases)
