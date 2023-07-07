Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are reaching the end of the Rome-themed chapter in Mario Kart Tour and Nintendo has shared a first look at what is around the corner for the mobile game, as it announced that the Pipe Tour will be speeding off the starting line from 12th July.

The last tour introduced a brand new city circuit in the form of Rome Avanti, and this one follows suit with the addition of Piranha Pipe Pipeline — a fresh course that will see you navigating a series of twisted warp pipes.

As we have come to expect, the announcement of a new tour also brings with it the reveal of the upcoming Mii Racing suits. Showcased in the following tweet from @mariokarttourEN, the Wiggler suit will be making its game debut in the Pipe Tour, complete with a flower helmet and all.

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 36 in #MarioKartTour ! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/jF6ennoOsW July 7, 2023

What are you excited to see in the Pipe Tour? Drift down to the comments and let us know.