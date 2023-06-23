Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are now heading into the final lap of Mario Kart Tour's 'Mario vs. Luigi Tour' and that means that it is time for us to see what's up next.

As shared today via the @mariokarttourEN Twitter, we got our first look at the 'Night Tour', which is set to see Wii Moonview Highway speeding into the game along with a brand new city circuit, Rome Avanti. This circuit will see you driving through the Italian capital, navigating quaint streets and drifting around the Colosseum — might we see this one come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe soon?

The Night Tour will officially make its way off the starting line on 28th June, so you still have a couple of days to get your remaining laps in on the battle of the Bros.

Of course, the reveal of the new tour also brings a first look at the upcoming Mii Racing Suits. This time, the Fish Bone and Light Green suits will be taking the limelight and we reckon that the silhouette teaser at the end of the reveal video points to a Wiggler-inspired one for the next tour.

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 35 in #MarioKartTour ! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/Ro3xl3D5ob June 23, 2023

Are you excited to try out the new city circuit? Let us know in the comments.