We are now heading into the final lap of Mario Kart Tour's 'Mario vs. Luigi Tour' and that means that it is time for us to see what's up next.
As shared today via the @mariokarttourEN Twitter, we got our first look at the 'Night Tour', which is set to see Wii Moonview Highway speeding into the game along with a brand new city circuit, Rome Avanti. This circuit will see you driving through the Italian capital, navigating quaint streets and drifting around the Colosseum — might we see this one come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe soon?
The Night Tour will officially make its way off the starting line on 28th June, so you still have a couple of days to get your remaining laps in on the battle of the Bros.
Of course, the reveal of the new tour also brings a first look at the upcoming Mii Racing Suits. This time, the Fish Bone and Light Green suits will be taking the limelight and we reckon that the silhouette teaser at the end of the reveal video points to a Wiggler-inspired one for the next tour.
Are you excited to try out the new city circuit? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtube.com]
They should put the tour content on 8 too
Centurion DK gives me mixed feelings towards MK Tour. On one hand, I don't want to play the game, on the other hand, Centurion DK.
Looking forward to it!
