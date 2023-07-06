According to a recent Nikkei report, last month's Switch sales in Japan were the highest June figures that the console has ever received.

The article cites Famitsu, stating that the Nintendo Switch sold 380,000 units in Japan during the month, which is said to be a 68% rise from the same time last year. When you consider the fact that this is a console which is entering its seventh year on the market, these numbers are huge.

This was brought to our attention on Twitter by Stealth40k, who went on to note just how impressive a feat this achievement is. As they point out in the following post, the Switch is about to break the 30 million mark in Japan and is on track to become the country's best-selling console in the next year.

To put into perspective how amazing this is:



- Switch has been on the market 6+ years

- Switch is about to hit 30 million sold in Japan

- Switch will be the best selling system ever in Japan by mid 2024



Switch shouldn't be able to break monthly records like this at this point. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) July 6, 2023

Monthly records are usually reserved for the early stages of a console's lifecycle, so seeing the Switch still breaking them all these years on is certainly unusual. That being said, Nintendo's recent output of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Tears of the Kingdom and a shed-load of announced Mario projects at the June Direct was always going to have something of a knock-on effect, wasn't it?

Interested to see how the Switch's seventh year matches up against Nintendo's other consoles? Check out our complete rundown below.