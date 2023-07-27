This week's Japanese charts have come in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and it has been quite the debut for Nintendo's latest big release.

Yes, Pikmin 4 has taken the top spot this time around with a whopping 401,853 copies sold in its opening week. Of course, this doesn't come close to Tears of the Kingdom's opening (which this time finds itself in second place), but it is substantially higher than the year's other big debuts like Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Final Fantasy XVI — way to go, Rescue Corps!

The week's other big release was Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening, which posted a debut of 10,633 on Switch and 10,434 on PlayStation 4, landing in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Elsewhere it is business as usual, with the standard Switch titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports taking up most of the charts. Final Fantasy XVI continues to fall in the rankings — dropping from fourth last week to ninth this time — and last week's silver medalist, Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, has dropped out of the top 10 completely.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software charts in full:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 401,853 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 15,616 (1,775,035) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,749 (5,385,022) [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (Koei Tecmo, 07/20/23) – 10,633 (New) [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (Koei Tecmo, 07/20/23) – 10,434 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,512 (3,200,000) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,337 (4,066,350) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,784 (1,131,645) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 4,904 (401,376) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,844 (5,239,500)

Onto software now, and things are once again leaning in Nintendo's favour following the week's big release. The Switch OLED keeps the top spot this time around with another cool 47,940 units sold, while Sony's PS5 continues to put up strong numbers in second place with 42,967 sales.

As ever, combining the SKUs of both systems moves the numbers far more in Nintendo's favour with a total of 71,180 across the three Switch systems compared to the PS5's combined 46,561.

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 47,940 (5,111,551) PlayStation 5 – 42,967 (3,448,553) Switch – 14,815 (19,457,768) Switch Lite – 8,425 (5,425,864) PlayStation 4 – 4,309 (7,890,166) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,594 (544,802) Xbox Series X – 1,078 (204,901) Xbox Series S – 80 (268,669) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 22 (1,191,950)

What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.