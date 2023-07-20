The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and this week sees The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom once again manage to cling onto the top spot despite some fresh competition.

Making an attempt to challenge Zelda's pole position this time is Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, the Switch version of which managed to land in second place with 16,101 copies sold while the PlayStation 5 edition sold 5,078. Combined, it is the best-selling game of the week, but the individuals were not enough to trouble Tears of the Kingdom which shifted another 18,109 copies this week and edged ever closer to that two million mark.

Elsewhere, Touhou: New World managed to sneak into the top ten for its debut week, selling 6,436 copies, while the rest of the table is dominated by the Switch regulars like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Last week's silver medalist, Final Fantasy XVI, has fallen to fourth this time with 8,573 sales, and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code continues its downward trend, dropping from fourth last week to tenth this time.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software charts in full:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 18,109 (1,759,419) [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 16,101 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,749 (5,374,273) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 8,573 (396,472) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,706 (3,192,488) [NSW] Touhou: New World (Marvelous, 07/13/23) – 6,436 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,778 (4,060,013) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,366 (1,125,861) [PS5] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 5,078 (New) [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 4,975 (69,880)

Over on the software side of things and there has not been too much change from last week: the Switch OLED remains out front with Sony's PS5 in a close second. Combining the SKUs of both systems, however, Nintendo is still firmly ahead with a total of 64,926 sales across its three units compared to the PS5's combined 45,459.

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 47,521 (5,063,611) PlayStation 5 – 41,958 (3,405,586) Switch – 10,012 (19,442,953) Switch Lite – 7,393 (5,417,439) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,501 (541,208) PlayStation 4 – 1,193 (7,885,857) Xbox Series X – 799 (203,823) Xbox Series S – 70 (268,589) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 30 (1,191,928)

< Last week's charts

What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.