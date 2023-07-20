The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and this week sees The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom once again manage to cling onto the top spot despite some fresh competition.
Making an attempt to challenge Zelda's pole position this time is Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, the Switch version of which managed to land in second place with 16,101 copies sold while the PlayStation 5 edition sold 5,078. Combined, it is the best-selling game of the week, but the individuals were not enough to trouble Tears of the Kingdom which shifted another 18,109 copies this week and edged ever closer to that two million mark.
Elsewhere, Touhou: New World managed to sneak into the top ten for its debut week, selling 6,436 copies, while the rest of the table is dominated by the Switch regulars like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Nintendo Switch Sports.
Last week's silver medalist, Final Fantasy XVI, has fallen to fourth this time with 8,573 sales, and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code continues its downward trend, dropping from fourth last week to tenth this time.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese software charts in full:
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 18,109 (1,759,419)
- [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 16,101 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,749 (5,374,273)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 8,573 (396,472)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,706 (3,192,488)
- [NSW] Touhou: New World (Marvelous, 07/13/23) – 6,436 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,778 (4,060,013)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,366 (1,125,861)
- [PS5] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 5,078 (New)
- [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 4,975 (69,880)
Over on the software side of things and there has not been too much change from last week: the Switch OLED remains out front with Sony's PS5 in a close second. Combining the SKUs of both systems, however, Nintendo is still firmly ahead with a total of 64,926 sales across its three units compared to the PS5's combined 45,459.
Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:
- Switch OLED Model – 47,521 (5,063,611)
- PlayStation 5 – 41,958 (3,405,586)
- Switch – 10,012 (19,442,953)
- Switch Lite – 7,393 (5,417,439)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,501 (541,208)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,193 (7,885,857)
- Xbox Series X – 799 (203,823)
- Xbox Series S – 70 (268,589)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 30 (1,191,928)
What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 17
29,924,003 Switch units sold. Next week could be the 30 million milestone!
That's one Switch per 4 people of the population.
An impressive start for Atelier Marie, although it probably won't sell as well as Thighza. Mario Kart at almost 5.4 million (54 million worldwide!!) is insane!
SE will be disappointed by the FF16 sales numbers (as always).
@Max_the_German it was on my list but after playing the demo, it wasn't for me. Old school JRPG fan. I honestly do think that Xenoblade has now stolen Final Fantasies crown and it is well deserved.
Long may it continue, along with Dragon Quest as well
Nice seeing Splatoon 3 continue to be in the top 10. For as niche as it seems to be sometimes over here in the west, it's always cool seeing just how big it is in Japan
Still on the fence about Marie. I was just about to buy it but then stepped back at the last moment. I still have Sophie 2 and Ryza to play, so really I should get into one of those first. It's another series that I'm really interested in but have never quite played enough to work out whether I really like it yet.
actually atelier marie if you add all the sales overtook totk..
"but but but Final Fantasy XVI is technically in first place, digital sales, PS5 something something...."
i use to think japan loved rpg games but it seems they lover certain rpg games mostly. quite a few rpg do very poorly ..
Uh oh, it looks like Final Fantasy XVI is starting to dropped from the chart soon, it's going down the ladder now.
Not really stellar numbers for any games this week but its summer time.
Switch continues to sell mindboggling amounts.
did trails into reverie even make the top 20 i know it never made the top 10 list 2 weeks after it was released..
It's on my wishlist for probable future downloading. This is impressive though
@johnedwin You do realize Trails into Reverie was released in Japan a long time ago since 08/26/2021 to be exact. The July 7th 2023 date was just the worldwide release. We in the west got the game late.
Taking into account the combined hardware sales numbers and that Final Fantasy XVI isn't selling much more than the Switch version of Minecraft, Sony may as well just foxtrot Oscar. Oh yeah, I forgot, they pretty much already have.
I put the Atelier Marie Remake and the Master Detective Archives game on my list.
Not sure how I should feel about Final Fantasy XVI. I hope the trend chasing was worth it.
Marie wasn’t ever gonna do Ryza numbers so it’s fine for what it is.
