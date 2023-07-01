The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is meant to be coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point later this year, but Daedalic Entertainment has now announced it is shutting down its internal development teams to focus on publishing.

Daedalic will now focus exclusively on publishing games. Unfortunately, as part of this company restructuring, 25 employees have been impacted. Daedalic will support these same individuals in finding new opportunities within its network. This "new beginning" also brings the development of Daedalic's other Lord of the Rings game to a halt.

As for Gollum, the studio previously apologised around the time of game's next-gen release for being an "underwhelming" experience. It's unclear at this stage how exactly the game will be supported going forward, and it's also been a while since it's mentioned the Switch version. Apparently though, the game is coming "later" in 2023.