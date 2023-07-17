Publisher PolarityFlow has announced that its 2D action-adventure title Ginsha will launch on the Switch eShop on August 24th, 2023.
Boasting gorgeous pixel art visuals with classic Metroidvania design and slick action-RPG gameplay, Ginsha contains six distinctive planets to explore with interconnected regions with heaps of enemies, boss battles, and loot.
Your character will come equipped with a scanner to log everything you find on your journey, allowing you to unlock new abilities, upgrades, and gear to help you survive the lethal environment.
Let's take a look at the key features:
- Fully customizable versatile Platformer Core
- Unique Directional Gravity Shield Mechanics
- Huge Open World full of Secrets and Easter eggs
- Fast Paced Combat with Free Aim or Aim Assist
- RPG Mechanics, Quests and Inventory System
- Be good or evil - Dialogue & Karma System
- Companion Drones, Crafting & Survival Elements
- A wide variety of Weapon Types, tools, items and gadgets
- Unique Alien Couple vs Symbiont Story
- Scan & Rebuild Mechanics with InGame Wiki
- Driven by Rewarded Exploration and infinite Replayability
Will you be picking up Ginsha when it launches on Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments 6
OMG GUYS a Metroidvania with pixel art! Finally! I've been waiting for so long!
looks a bit stiff.. one MVania I can 100% recommend id Haiku the Robot!!! 10/10 on the PC at least and I see no reason why it can't run perfectly on Switch!!!
OMG Guys, I have been waiting for a Metroidvania with pixel art because that is my jam 😁
I enjoy them more than most anything else.
Physical copy to go alongside all the others in my collection please.
Looks pretty; definitely adding to my wishlist.
Been a while since we had a very good metroidvania. Who knows, this might be another one.
I think Islets is the last one? I didn’t really like Moonscars. Please give me recommendations if I missed one in the mean time!
Skill tree, crafting and "loot" has me intrigued for sure.
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...