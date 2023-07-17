Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher PolarityFlow has announced that its 2D action-adventure title Ginsha will launch on the Switch eShop on August 24th, 2023.

Boasting gorgeous pixel art visuals with classic Metroidvania design and slick action-RPG gameplay, Ginsha contains six distinctive planets to explore with interconnected regions with heaps of enemies, boss battles, and loot.

Your character will come equipped with a scanner to log everything you find on your journey, allowing you to unlock new abilities, upgrades, and gear to help you survive the lethal environment.

Let's take a look at the key features:

- Fully customizable versatile Platformer Core

- Unique Directional Gravity Shield Mechanics

- Huge Open World full of Secrets and Easter eggs

- Fast Paced Combat with Free Aim or Aim Assist

- RPG Mechanics, Quests and Inventory System

- Be good or evil - Dialogue & Karma System

- Companion Drones, Crafting & Survival Elements

- A wide variety of Weapon Types, tools, items and gadgets

- Unique Alien Couple vs Symbiont Story

- Scan & Rebuild Mechanics with InGame Wiki

- Driven by Rewarded Exploration and infinite Replayability

Will you be picking up Ginsha when it launches on Switch?