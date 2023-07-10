Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

You might recall that back in April, EA Sports officially revealed its not-FIFA replacement, FC 24, promising that more details were to come in July. Well, July has now come around and today EA has released the game's 'Official Announce Trailer' and stated that the full gameplay reveal will be heading our way on 13th July.

From the above footage, we still don't know all that much about what the game will offer. It looks like FIFA only, uhh, actually, there's not a lot of differences to our eye. Of course, all of this may change in this week's gameplay reveal, though the promotional material so far seems to have a very clear message: "it's the same game".

The question is, will it be the same game on Switch? For the past couple of years, Switch owners have been stuck with not the latest version of FIFA, but rather a repackaged edition of the game from a few years back with updated team rosters. We would be very surprised if the gameplay trailer on the 13th gives a lot away about how EA's next project will play on the Nintendo console, but it would be nice to hear that the Switch is getting something new this time around.

The gameplay will be coming our way in a special livestream on the official EA SPORTS FC YouTube channel this Thursday at 17:30 BST. Whether it looks like something new or just more of the same remains to be seen, though our bets are firmly on the latter.