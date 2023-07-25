You wait all these years for news of a new DreamWorks game and then two come along in one day. Yes, as well as DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, the Switch will be seeing another animated world re-enter the gaming sphere as publisher GameMill Entertainment has also announced DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue for the console.

Developed by Petit Fabrik, this one is based on the popular Trolls films and will see you embarking on an original adventure through those cinematic fantasy lands. You will be able to play as familiar faces like Poppy and Branch, or take the customisation into your own hands and build your unique troll character to stop a "melodic mastermind" who threatens the world's musical harmony.

Predictably, Remix Rescue will feature a good amount of music from the films and will also include a series of rhythm-based minigames to get those troll toes a-tapping. We don't have an official trailer for this one just yet, but you can check out the following information and screenshots for a closer look at what is in store.

Key Game Features

- Play as the Trolls: Choose from fan-favourite characters: Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and more, on a magical journey across the Trolls Kingdom.

- Customize a Troll: Players can create, customise, and play as their own Troll with a variety of hairstyles, facial features, outfits and more!

- Learn the Art of Hair-Jitsu: Players can use their Trolls’ hair to whip it at enemies, twirl it to rise up and hover like a helicopter, and use it to grab, carry, swing, throw, and smash objects along an exciting quest.​

- Musical Mayhem: Compete to the beat in rhythm-based mini-games while solving fun and challenging environmental puzzles to unlock special new items and abilities.

- Share the Fun with Friends: Play solo or together with friends in local co-op for up to four players.

- Move to the Beat of the Trolls: The game soundtrack features music from DreamWorks Animation's Trolls film franchise, such as “Get Back Up Again”, “Hair Up”, and more!

Trolls Remix Rescue does not have a precise release date just yet, though those who are already excited can pre-order the base game for £39.99. A digital deluxe edition will be heading our way at a later date which promises to add some bonus content for those who want even more musical action.

Are you excited to see more of Trolls Remix Rescue? Sing your thoughts in the comments below.