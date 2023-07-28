Following the release of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on the Switch this week, Arc System Works has now announced Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance for all platforms including Nintendo's hybrid system. They will both be available as standalone digital purchases.
"The long-awaited Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon are making a double comeback this year! After 20 years, the first official ports for both games will be making their way to modern consoles on November 9, 2023."
In addition to this, a Double Dragon Collection has also been announced for the Switch. It will be made available physically and digitally in Japan and will contain Super and Advance along with the original four games previously released as standalone purchases on the eShop.
The collection package will arrive in Japan later this year on 9th November 2023. Here's the full list (via Gematsu):
- Super Double Dragon
- Double Dragon Advance
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones
- Double Dragon IV
If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance have also been confirmed for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but the collection offering appears to be limited to the Switch for now.
What do you think of this collection announcement? Comment below.
[source arcsystemworks.jp, via gematsu.com]
No Double Dragon Zeebo? Not interested.
All right! Gaiden and now this. More Double Dragon is always good I suppose. (Kind of a big middle finger up in the faces of the ones who bought DD IV as a stand-alone release though). No DD Zeebo hurts this too. Wasted opportunity to finally get this version out of the virtual limbo set by Tec Toy. Oh well, it will be nice to go "punch punch, (move in a little) and uppercut / kick" in DD Advance once again.
Edit: I just realized these are not the arcade versions for I-II-III but rather the NES ones (already part of the Kunio-Kun bundle) making it a DD Nintendo collection (lacking V / DD and Battletoads) with IV. This is just lazy! (Abo)booooo!
aren't these just the DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle games they sold separately?
Double Dragon Reloaded is still the best because of the Hulkster brother!
DD 1-3 seems to be the ones already on the eshop, which are available both via the Kunio Kun Collection and standalone.
And I hope they add the ability to select the Japanese versions, because the Return of Double Dragon is far superior than Super Double Dragon.
Double Dragon Advance, that’s what I want right there.
Thanks for the comments confirming that they are the NES games, I can just get the new ports then. Seems like Arcade Archives aren't interested in DD3 which I know is, er, not that good, but would be nice for completeness.
@shonenjump86 Someone must have read your earlier comment about wanting Double Dragon Advanced. Lol
Haven't touched Super Double Dragon since the 90's. I remember it being one of those weird SNES oddities that ran at 30fps, which was nearly unheard of on super nes.
Don't care for DD2(I'm in the minority on that one), 3 and 4. Double Dragon 1(NES) is my jam, which is already available on Switch, but I'm also interested in SuperDD too and haven't played Advanced.
Sweet! I can sell my SNES one now.
Huh? Super Double Dragon was officially released on the Technos Collection for Evercade in 2020. but maybe that is no „modern“ console 😄
I'm glad they're available separately. I'll probably just get Super Double Dragon. As others stated, the first three NES titles are already in the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle collection.
Advance is meh, and IV is trash.
@Tasuki someone is looking out for me. 😂
Love to see these coming to Switch both as a collection and individually, not to mention relatively soon after Gaiden, too!
@shonenjump86 You immediately came to my mind as soon as I saw Advance, glad you're finally getting it and considering your praise for it I'll also eventually buy it to try it myself!
@JohnnyMind it was a favorite GBA of mine back in the day. When it comes out again I hope you enjoy it.
I was about to pay a ridiculous price for an original copy of DD Advance on eBay but this has made me sense.
Super DD was awesome, still need to get round to completing it one day
Still waiting on that Rage of the Dragons re-release 🥲
