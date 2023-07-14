Gameloft's lifestyle simulation Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting a new update in the near future, adding Vanellope from the 'Wreck-It Ralph' movie.

Here's a first look at what this character in the game, courtesy of the game's official social media account. You can also see a candy house and car in the background!

"That's not a sugar rush you're feeling - that's a friendly new face racing into Disney Dreamlight Valley! Vanellope is lined up and ready to bring her speed and fantasy whimsy to the DreamSnaps Update, coming soon to a Valley near you!"





If you're eager to try out this game, but haven't given it a go yet - there are three versions available (standard, deluxe and ultimate edition). And if you don't want to fork out for one of the founder's packs, the game is planned to go free-to-play at a later date.

When we reviewed Disney Dreamlight Valley here on Nintendo Life last September, we were actually quite taken with it, calling it a "surprisingly touching and thoughtful" experience that cleverly plays on the nostalgia of Disney fans.