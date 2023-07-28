Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Broforce's long-awaited free update will be available to all starting on 8th August, Devolver Digital has revealed.

Dubbed "2015's most patriotic video game", this dafter side-scrolling shooter has you blasting through levels as famous actors. And the next update — Broforce Forever, which is reported to be the final update for the game — brings a handful of new bros, new bad guys, and new levels.

Here's a rundown of all of the new content coming in just a few weeks via Devolver Digital's press release:

THE BROS Seth Brondle

Harness the calculating intelligence and acid-spitting allure of Broforce Forever’s biggest bug yet. Climb on ceilings and utilize explosive teleportation as you swat evildoers like flies. Xebro

Use your formidable fighting and flying Chakram skills to help those who are unable to defend themselves. Strike fear into the hearts of terrorism with your war cry, then cut them up real good with your sword. Desperabro

Harness the power of music to enchant evil before blowing it away with dual-sawed-off shotguns. Every man deserves one last chance to dance before he dies. Broffy the Vampire Slayer

Become the thing monsters have nightmares about, a stake-throwing, unholy monster purging, self-resurrecting teenage Slayer.

Bro Gummer

Embrace freedom in the most patriotic way possible: OVERKILL. Snipe your way around the world vanquishing evil with pinpoint accuracy, or just get back to basics and ram dynamite down its throat. Demolition Bro

Send a maniac to catch a maniac. With his Bouncing Bomberman Bomb and Freeze Grenade, this Bro is ready to put evildoers right back where they belong… ON ICE.

THE BADDIES

A Bro only becomes a force when confronted with those who seek to destroy their freedoms, and in Broforce Forever, the terrorists are even more determined to delete democracy. Motorbike Maniacs will try to run you down or explode in ways that can really ruin your day. Don’t let them. Ammunition-obsessed baddies now also have access to extremely large machine gun placements that will fire volleys of bullets at you and your fellow Bros, while aviation enthusiasts transport troops and fire bazookas from on high in their liberty-shunning new blimps. Nobody shuns liberty, bro. Finally, urban terror has been greatly improved with barbed wire and sandbags strewn throughout cities, making liberation trickier… but not impossible.

MUSCLE TEMPLES

Bros in search of even bigger battles can flex their muscles in new challenge levels known as Muscle Temples. Each campaign tasks Indiana Brones with navigating a perilous temple that features a new Threat Level and specific enemy types and hazards. Succeed and unlock one of four new flexes that can be deployed by any Bro, any time, any place. Just like freedom.

Threat Level Pumped Iron

- Snake Level - No Snakes

- Unlock - Teleport Flex Unlocked Threat Level-Self Tan

- Snake Level - Some Snakes

- Unlock - Invincible Flex Threat Level Cocoa Butter

- Snake Level - More Snakes

- Unlock - Air Jump Flex Threat Level Bronzed

- Snake Level - All The Snakes

- Unlock - Golden Flex

If you're wondering what on earth the explosive action is all about, then check out our review of the game from back when it launched on Switch in 2018. We really enjoyed our time with it, and called it "a hilariously explosive 2D action-platformer with a memorable catch-'em-all cast of action movie caricatures."