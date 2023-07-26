Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Devolver Digital has today given us another look at The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, a witch-filled narrative experience which we now know will be materialising on Switch on 16th August.

The game comes from Spanish developers Deconstructeam — the team behind 2019's great cyberpunk tale The Red Strings Club — and will see you taking on the role of Fortuna, an exiled witch who takes her Tarot card-reading powers into her own hands in an attempt to regain her freedom. Creating your own deck of divination cards and using them to investigate your fellow witches' lives, you will guide Fortuna through a heartfelt story that looks to tackle some pretty heavy themes.

All of this is framed through some beautifully detailed pixel art, allowing each card close-up or isometric environment to pack a real visual punch. You can find some more information on the game's features and a couple of screenshots from the publishers below.

Spellbinding Story

Enjoy a complex narrative spanning decades as Fortuna comes to terms with her power and the impact her decisions have on others and the fate of her Coven.

Arcane Deck Building

Craft unique divination cards from hundreds of possibilities to help you understand and determine the fate of the characters you encounter.

Magical Music

More than 3 hours of bewitching original music by the celebrated composer fingerspit.

Enchanting Visuals

Savour the stunning hand-crafted pixel art visuals and a huge cast of deliciously designed witches from all walks of life.

We had a great time with The Red Strings Club back in 2019, so here's hoping that this witchy twist can cast a spell over us again next month.