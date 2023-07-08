Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In a surprise announcement, THQ Nordic has revealed its new release AEW: Fight Forever will be receiving a new battle royale mode update.

No release date or platforms have been confirmed just yet, but the update will apparently be "available soon". It will be a free download where 30 wrestlers duke it out across one stadium. To win, you've just got to be the last wrestler standing.

By the looks of it, you'll be able to use your own custom wrestler, ride horses, drive around in carts, and do all sorts of other crazy things in this particular mode.

