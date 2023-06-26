Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Inti Creates has today given us a first look at Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE, a 2D action platformer that will be making its way onto Switch from 16th November.

A spin-off from the anime series Love Live!! Sunshine, Yohane the Parhelion is set in a fantasy world and will see you taking on the role of the titular hero, venturing through a monster-filled labyrinth to rescue your lost friends. You will have to find items and craft equipment to make your journey easier, with certain parts of the dungeon having a randomised layout each time that you enter.

All of this is wrapped up in some rather pretty 2D pixel art visuals, which lend the game a certain retro feel despite the modern anime sprites in dialogue scenes.

For a closer look at some of the game's features and some screenshots, check out the following from Inti Creates:

Hack and slash through a mysterious dungeon!

Explore an expansive underwater dungeon.

The powers of the items you find and friends you rescue are key to conquering the dungeon. The dungeon contains many secret locations—temples, ruins, and even a sunken ship.



Random Areas change each visit!

Inside the dungeon, you'll encounter special areas that randomly change their layout. They'll provide a new and fresh challenge as you explore the dungeon.



Craft new items with the "Casting" system!

As you explore the dungeon and defeat monsters, you'll collect a variety of materials. Combine these materials to craft new weapons and accessories for Yohane at any time. Over 90 crafting recipes are available!



All your friends lend their help!

Familiar faces from the anime fill out the colorful cast of characters. Bursting with personality, Yohane's companions lend their aid.

We still have a little while to wait before Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE heads to Switch, but be sure to keep an eye on the game's official website for any further details in the coming months.

Does this look like it will be up your street? Venture down to the comments and let us know.