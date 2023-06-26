Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Outright Games has today announced that it is collaborating with The Pinkfong Company (the team behind the Baby Shark IP) to release Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, a video game based on the immensely popular/annoying YouTube video which will be making its way to Switch on 15th September.

Sing & Swim Party is a rhythm adventure game where you will play as one of the five members of the Shark family (Baby, Mommy, Daddy, Grandma or Grandpa) making your way to the Fin-Tastic Festival. The gameplay seems to consist of either a 'Rhythm Mode' or a 'Runner Mode' where the objective is to keep to the beat of a variety of popular Baby Shark songs.

The game allows for up to four-player co-op and contains 30 sings from the YouTube series.

To some, the Baby Shark music has grown to sound like nails on a chalkboard, but if you are still able to tolerate the tunes or you are looking for a way to introduce a very young fan to the world of gaming, then this might just be a gentle way in.

For a little more information on the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Outright Games:

Swim across the wide waters with the Shark Family to enjoy the Fin-tastic Festival where you can watch performers sing, dance, and rock! Baby Shark™: Sing & Swim Party.

Sing and swim to fin-omenal songs from original videos including Baby Shark Dance and more. Journey through iconic ocean locations, like Tropical Bay, Ocean City, and more. Choose from five customizable playable characters! Play your way with either runner or rhythmic modes and get rewarded with tons of musical cards that can be added to your album.

The Outright Games website seems to suggest that a physical version of the game will be coming soon, though there is no news on when copies will be available at the moment.

Will you be diving in to get a copy of the Baby Shark game? Let us know in the comments.