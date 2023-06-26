Yes, you read that headline correctly. Outright Games has today announced that it is collaborating with The Pinkfong Company (the team behind the Baby Shark IP) to release Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, a video game based on the immensely popular/annoying YouTube video which will be making its way to Switch on 15th September.
Sing & Swim Party is a rhythm adventure game where you will play as one of the five members of the Shark family (Baby, Mommy, Daddy, Grandma or Grandpa) making your way to the Fin-Tastic Festival. The gameplay seems to consist of either a 'Rhythm Mode' or a 'Runner Mode' where the objective is to keep to the beat of a variety of popular Baby Shark songs.
The game allows for up to four-player co-op and contains 30 sings from the YouTube series.
To some, the Baby Shark music has grown to sound like nails on a chalkboard, but if you are still able to tolerate the tunes or you are looking for a way to introduce a very young fan to the world of gaming, then this might just be a gentle way in.
For a little more information on the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Outright Games:
Swim across the wide waters with the Shark Family to enjoy the Fin-tastic Festival where you can watch performers sing, dance, and rock! Baby Shark™: Sing & Swim Party.
Sing and swim to fin-omenal songs from original videos including Baby Shark Dance and more. Journey through iconic ocean locations, like Tropical Bay, Ocean City, and more.
Choose from five customizable playable characters! Play your way with either runner or rhythmic modes and get rewarded with tons of musical cards that can be added to your album.
The Outright Games website seems to suggest that a physical version of the game will be coming soon, though there is no news on when copies will be available at the moment.
Will you be diving in to get a copy of the Baby Shark game? Let us know in the comments.
[source outrightgames.com]
Comments 24
Hyppppe the trash TOtK just lost all its GoTY awards(/s)
Out of the way Starfield, there's new September competition
You need a physical version so you can put it in a cannon a fire it into the heart of the ***** sun
Oh, I know somebody lurking around these parts who is going to LOVE this and proudly boast of his intent to buy both the Switch and PS5 versions.
Watch out Tears Of The Kingdom! SOMEONE just might be taking your game of the year reward
As somebody who teaches English classes I have essentially banned this song in them. It was good for a while, but five to ten times a day, 5 - 6 days a week for two years..... it was driving me to extremes.....
The fact that they are asking money for this is just wrong. These kind of games are available for free in better form on Roblox. This should not belong on Switch.
This article gave me ptsd
Finally, the true GOTY to put the games thus far in their place!
Huh? Wasn't one already announced?
Or maybe I'm confusing it with another game.
This game is "time for new hardware" personified.
I think I'll wait for the sequel, Teenage Shark, when the sharks are wearing emo/goth attire and it's an open world RPG.
NOOOOOOOOO GOD! NO GOD PLEASE NO NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I can't wait to dive into the rich lore of the Baby Shark universe, discovering that the sharks, the ocean, the stars and the shrimp are all just a fever dream of an unimaginable, almost all powerful creature drifting through the spacetime of the dimensional rift
About 4 years too late.
Comes out the same time as Baten Kaitos 1 + 2 Remaster. Rip to Baten Kaitos it is gonna get destroyed in sales by Baby Shark
Relax, folks. This is not for the average game, but for the average gamer's kids. I have 2 kids aged 2 and 4, and If I see this for say less than 10 dollars, I'm in.
@Paulo Exactly! It sounds like a kid’s version of Just Dance. Young kids need games too. 😊
My daughters are grown now, but I would buy them Dora and Barbie GBA games.
Honestly this looks cute, and fine for its target demographic.
Unrelated but this just reminded me, I'm really looking forward to the "Amico exclusive" Shark Shark game coming to Switch. All the previews I've seen look really fun, but it definitely seems like something I'd prefer to play on Switch than PC. As long as its a reasonable price, I'm sold.
There's no way this will run on Switch. #SwitchPro
I'm sorry for all the parents whose kids will go back to Baby Shark trance because of this
@Sisilly_G I wonder ***** whoooooo
Reminds me when we pranked the office jerk's mouse to trigger an mp3 of the baby shark song when he clicked on something. It is still weird seeing a song I sung with friends in kindergarden in the early 90's become this phenomenon all of a sudden.
Tap here to load 24 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...