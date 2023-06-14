The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now been released on physical media in the United States and Canada, and to celebrate, Universal has uploaded a handful of clips from the movie's bonus features (thanks, VGC).

The clips are fairly self-explanatory, delving into how the production team took what had already been created by Nintendo and adapted it for the big screen, designing Mushroom Kingdom, how power-ups were incorporated, and how Seth Rogan brought the character of Donkey Kong to life.

The clips are roughly 1-2 minutes in length each, so if you're worried about spoiling the experience for yourself, then don't fret, we're confident the full list of bonus features will have plenty to dig into. Speaking of which... here's a list of features found in the 'Power-Up' physical release:

- Getting to Know the Cast – In these short behind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars of the film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screen persona.

- Leveling Up: Making The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Bringing one of the world’s most beloved video game characters, and the world around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give an in-depth look into the making of the film.

- The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide – Join the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie as they take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appear in the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact with custom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific to their character and then explain what it does, how to use it and its effects.

- “Peaches” Lyric Video – Jack Black is known for his big personality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, so get ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach.

- Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy – Let’s face it: being a princess isn’t easy. Thankfully, we have Anya Taylor-Joy, custom graphics and movie clips to give us Princess Peach’s guide to being an awesome leader. We’ll provide some real-life tips and power-ups that kids of all ages can use in their daily lives.

Now, let's check out the clips themselves:

