Publisher Outright Games and Dr. Seuss Enterprises has today announced that the Grinch will be making his way back in to the world of video games for the first time in 16 years as The Grinch: Christmas Adventure sneaks onto Switch on 13th October.

Yes, we know — late June is not the time to be thinking about Christmas. But, with the 2023 release schedule already filling up, it was only going to be a matter of time before things started making a festive appearance.

We don't have a lot of information about this one just yet and the above teaser doesn't give all that much away. What we do know, however, is that the game will be a side-scrolling platformer and will follow the basic plot of the Dr Seuss source material, seeing you play as the Grinch, setting out on a mission to ruin Christmas for the residents of Who-ville.

According to the Outright Games website, the game has visuals inspired by the original book and will offer a two-player mode for some present-stealing missions with The Grinch and Max. Developer Casual Brothers has also worked to introduce a number of accessibility features so that the title can be played by even the youngest of gamers.

For a little more information on what the game has in store and some screenshots, check out the following from Outright Games.

Featuring colorful visuals inspired by Dr. Seuss's original illustrations from the beloved story, players must embark on a quest as The Grinch to ruin Christmas for The Whos. Accompanied by his faithful dog Max, who will help you to complete dastardly missions to steal all the presents, players will be faced with the spirit of Christmas, from joyful singing to twinkling fairy lights, as they as they make their way across the iconic town of Who-ville. Complete puzzles to unlock special abilities and gadgets that include snowballs to freeze creatures in your way, including a Santa disguise for stealthy sneaking, a lasso candy cane, and a jumping jetpack. Speed up your devious antics by traversing parts of Who-ville on a sleigh or snowboard. As the story progresses, players will discover the spirit of Christmas and help the Grinch's heart grow three sizes. Fans can expect to be fully immersed in the story as The Grinch: Christmas Adventures features recognizable environments, characters, and a host of Christmas details that will delight everyone during the festive season.

We still have a few months to go before The Grinch: Christmas Adventures comes to Switch. But that's ok because it's summer now. Let us enjoy the sun for just a little longer, please...

Will this be making your Christmas list this year? Let us know in the comments.