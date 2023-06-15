If you've been struggling to keep up with all the game releases so far this year, it's not just you. In fact, across all platforms, there are more new releases in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Circana video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella recently shared some interesting data on social media - revealing Switch "new release" games have actually increased by +21% compared to 2022. PlayStation is leading the charge at 22% and Xbox is at 13%.

While we're sure many Switch owners are satisfied with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so far this year Nintendo has also released games like Metroid Prime Remastered and Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, and there's even more on the way such as Pikmin 4.

The third-party space has also been quite busy - with high-profile IPs like Diablo and Street Fighter returning in the past month, and new releases and reveals like Octopath Traveler II and Persona 5 Tactica.

Piscatella notes how the pandemic has played a part in all of this, resulting in a surge/buildup of releases, which is expected to eventual follow with a slowdown as the cycle normalises.