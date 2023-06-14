One great way to enhance the Switch Online N64 experience is by picking up one of Nintendo's wireless N64 controllers.

The problem is, they're rarely in stock, and when they are they sell out fast. If you happen to live in Australia, considering this your heads up that these controllers will be restocked this Thursday on 14th June 2023 at 12 pm AEST (thanks, Vooks.net).

One will set you back $69.95 AUD and each customer is limited to a maximum of four controllers per purchase. If we hear any controller restock updates for other regions, we'll let you know.