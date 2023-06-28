Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you need some convincing that Disney Illusion Island will be worth a punt, then the latest story trailer from Disney Interactive and developer Dlala Studios might just do the trick.

Featuring everybody's favourite Disney characters as they set foot on the mysterious island of Monoth, the trailer explains exactly what you'll be up to as you explore the three island biomes. It's got all the jokes you'd expect to find in a modern Mickey Mouse cartoon, along with visuals that frankly look ridiculously charming to our eyes.

Disney Illusion Island launches in just one month on July 28th, 2023. Pre-orders are available via the eShop now at a price of $39.99 / £34.99. Alternatively, physical editions will also be available at launch.

We recently tried the game out for ourselves at Summer Game Fest and came away feeling exceedingly positive about the upcoming release, so be sure to check out our full thoughts in the article below: