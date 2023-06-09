Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sonic Superstars is set to include an all-star cast, but in case you didn't already know there's actually a certain bonus character you'll be able to get your hands on with a few easy steps.

As highlighted on the official game website, anyone who signs up for the Sonic newsletter by 31st January 2024 will earn a "redefined look for Amy Rose" giving her a modern outfit. Here are the details:

"Sign up by January 31, 2024 and earn a classic, redefined look for Amy Rose! Exclusive to our new newsletter subscribers only, don modern Amy's outfit on classic Amy from Sonic Superstars! Simply enter your details and we'll email a code straight to your inbox with instructions on how to download the in-game content after the game is released in Fall 2023."

As mentioned, this code will be emailed to fans who sign up after the game is released in Fall 2023. It's also further noted how this offer is only available in "selected regions" for a limited time only, and you'll need to be connected to the internet to download this in-game content.

