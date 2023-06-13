Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sumo Leamington — a new studio from Sumo Digital — revealed its next project during the PC Gaming Show 2023 this past weekend. Stampede: Racing Royale is "Fall Guys meets Mario Kart", a free-to-play 60-player battle royale kart racer that focuses on destructive items and elimination-based races.

The game is coming to PC Early Access in 2023, with "consoles" to follow at a later date. The Switch itself hasn't been confirmed, but we'd like to think — given the premise — that we'll be seeing some battle royale racing fun in the future.

Sumo has worked on multiple racing games in the past, including Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and its sequel, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast, and it's even helped work on Forza Horizon 5. This will be Sumo Leamington's first game, and it "proudly adds to Sumo Digital’s heritage with an innovative new take on the karting genre", says Development Director Paul Hollywood.

You'll be able to unlock customisation options and race with friends, family, or anyone in the world in order to come out on top. We're not sure we want to hurt the cute little robots or scuff our pixel art decals though...

Here's the lowdown on what to expect from publisher Secret Mode, along with some "definitely-from-the-PC-version" screens:

About Stampede: Racing Royale

Welcome to Stampede: Racing Royale – the wildest racing event in existence. Step on the gas in thrilling kart racing and battle events, with 60 participants all competing simultaneously. Harness your skills and a huge range of power-ups to steer your way to the front of the herd across in classic circuit racing, or fight the crowd head-on to score the most points in arena-based battles. RACING ROYALE

Stampede: Racing Royale pits 60 players against one another across three-round eliminator events, culminating in a high-stakes finale to crown the winner. Rounds include Stampede Races, which offer classic karting action on outrageously inventive circuits against up to 59 other opponents, and Stampede Battles, where competitors are locked in power-up laden arenas to fight their way to victory. COLLECT & CUSTOMISE

Keep racing to unlock new vehicles and endless customisation options. Find your favourite kart and make it your own with custom paints and stickers. Dress your character in the finest threads to make sure you and your wheels really stand apart from the herd. LIVE 24/7

There’s always something to be part of in the world of Stampede. Seasons, Events, Challenges, and much more mean the ways you can race are constantly changing, with new rewards always up for grabs.

RACE WITH FRIENDS

Start or join a party to experience the chaotic action of Stampede: Racing Royale with friends and family.

Console platforms will be announced at a later date, but in the meantime, you'll need to keep an eye on the Steam page — along with the official Stampede: Racing Royale Twitter — to see what's coming for this exciting-looking racer.

Do you want to see Stampede: Racing Royale on Switch? Cross the finish line and head down to the comments to let us know.