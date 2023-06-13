Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

There have been rumours swirling around the internet about a possible Jet Set Radio revival, and some footage recently even surfaced online.

Now, in a new development, a Jet Set Radio crossover has been announced for Ubisoft's free-to-play team-based PvP game, Roller Champions. This event update, arriving on 27th June, will include the return of Gum & Beat, along with a whole new Jet Set park to play on.





On June 27, take over the freshly marked skatepark and more! Get ready for some one-of-a-kind action, champions, we’ll be waiting for you in the rink! -GGs UNDERSTAND! 🔉 Beat and Gum from the iconic JET SET RADIO™ are tagging into Roller Champions!On June 27, take over the freshly marked skatepark and more! Get ready for some one-of-a-kind action, champions, we’ll be waiting for you in the rink! -GGs pic.twitter.com/ZBZW5ZoeaK June 12, 2023

Roller Champions made its debut in June last year but didn't go down too well on the Switch. At release, we said it was a "passable" and "barebones" experience: