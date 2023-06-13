There have been rumours swirling around the internet about a possible Jet Set Radio revival, and some footage recently even surfaced online.
Now, in a new development, a Jet Set Radio crossover has been announced for Ubisoft's free-to-play team-based PvP game, Roller Champions. This event update, arriving on 27th June, will include the return of Gum & Beat, along with a whole new Jet Set park to play on.
Roller Champions made its debut in June last year but didn't go down too well on the Switch. At release, we said it was a "passable" and "barebones" experience: