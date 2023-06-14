Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being revealed back in April, Dotemu has today announced that Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition will be bringing the classic DS puzzler to Switch on 20th July.

The news was accompanied by a brand new trailer (above) which serves as an introduction to the game's turn-based RPG-meets-puzzler mechanics and explains the basic story for those who didn't play the 2009 DS title.

Dotemu and Capybara Games appear to have kept the scope of the original game very much intact, with the biggest changes in the Definitive Edition coming in the form of updated visuals and the additional 'I am the Boss' DLC. The multiplayer mode has also been rebalanced to ensure that the head-to-head spell-slinging feels up to scratch on Switch.

A free Steam demo for Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes will be available next Monday (19th June) so you can try out the PC build of the game before it heads to Switch next month for $17.99 — which seems very reasonable if you ask us.

For a little more information on the game itself, be sure to check out our original coverage below.