So, what did other critics have to say? Starting off with God is a Geek - it also felt the overall package in the Plus version was a little bit weak, awarding it seven out of ten:

"Sonic Origins Plus is a great way to play four fantastic games, but the overall package is a little bit weak. The new additions to the Plus version are weaker still, making it hard to recommend even the budget priced upgrade let alone the full package. Despite this though you simply can’t deny the quality of the fantastic games in this collection, and if you’re desperate for a way to play them on modern consoles then you’ll probably still be happy spinning your life away."

Gaming Trend gave it seven out of ten as well, but felt some of this content should have been in the base game:

"While Sonic Origins Plus’ additions feel like they should have been in the base game, Amy is a delight to play as. She’ll have you playing these four excellent games in new ways, despite some odd design decisions. Unfortunately, the selection of Game Gear games have not aged well and are marred by some terrible sound emulation."

Noisy Pixel wasn't quite as impressed - awarding the 'Plus' version a six out of ten. While it enjoyed the inclusion of Amy, it wasn't too impressed with the quality of the Game Gear titles:

"While Amy’s playable inclusion is fantastic, the poor state of some Game Gear titles introduces too many points of frustration to overlook. Features like the Classic Music and Premium Fun packs should’ve been a free update. In fact, the amount of purchase bonuses and content locked behind DLC makes experiencing Sonic Origins Plus exhausting. So if you’re desperately trying to complete this collection, then it’s here, but you could just as easily skip this release."

Press-Start Australia was much more glowing and enjoyed the "neat little extra celebration" of Sonic - awarding it eight out of ten:

"Sonic Origins Plus’ new extras are kind of a mixed bag and might not justify the $10 USD upgrade fee for anyone that bought Origins last year, but at the same price of $60 for newcomers and in its fancy new physical release form it’s a neat little extra celebration of the Blue Blur’s beginnings."

And last but not least, The Escapist also gave the game an eight, calling it a "great" collection and way to play most of the blue blur's classic experiences:

"Sonic Origins was great, and Sonic Origins Plus is great plus. It’s that simple. It’s a fun collection made a little more fun with the adequate addition of Amy Rose, Knuckles in Sonic CD, and a dozen emulated Game Gear games. Some of those Game Gear games I dare say are even still worth playing today, especially Sonic Triple Trouble. Sonic Origins Plus also adds in the Classic Music Pack and Premium Fun Pack add-on content that was made available for the original release. So if you want to play most of the classic Sonic games ever made in one place, you might as well pick this up and have a fun time."

If you would like to find out even more about Sonic Origins, be sure to check out our original review which we awarded eight out of ten stars when it arrived on the Switch eShop last June.