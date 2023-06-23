Man, we really miss the days when print magazines were all the rage. Yes, call us old, we don't care!

There was something special about picking up the latest issue of Nintendo Official Magazine (later succeeded by Official Nintendo Magazine, or ONM) and NGamer, especially when they included bonus goodies that you couldn't find elsewhere.

One such goodie was a curious pack of playing cards based on the GameCube classic, Super Smash Bros. Melee. These were found in an issue of Official Nintendo Magazine and were, at the time, one of the few ways that Nintendo officially marketed its high profile brawler.

The cards are mostly lost to history these days, and although you probably won't find it too difficult to source a pack on eBay, Reddit user bonejangles may have saved you the hassle by uploading high quality images of all cards contained in the pack.

It's a facsinating look at how Melee was promoted back in the day, and some of the character descriptions included on the cards are really something. Asking around the Nintendo Life office, we're quite sure several of us had those very same cards at some point, but our memories are getting quite hazy in our old age...

Regardless, if you fancy a peek at a bit of history, be sure to check it out!