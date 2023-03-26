There have been a lot of requests over the years for Nintendo to revive the GameCube hit Super Smash Bros. Melee, but according to former Nintendo employees Kit & Krysta, it probably won't happen. In a recent episode of their podcast, the pair responded to a question asking about the possibility of Smash Bros. Melee in HD - completely ruling out the idea of it.
Krysta is confident "it's absolutely 100% never gonna happen", with Kit reiterating this - stating how Melee was a "Mother 3-level game" at Nintendo, where if it was mentioned, "you [would] kind of tense up". Apparently, the perception of Melee "inside Nintendo" and having to deal with it was considered to be a "nightmare".
Krysta: "There are so many negative things from a Nintendo perspective around Melee that it's just like... now it has the 'black market emulation' around it and all this other stuff that Nintendo does not like..."
Kit added how the Melee community would likely not respond well to changes if a new version was given the greenlight:
Kit: "I think one of the reasons not to do this game is how annoying the community would be around it. If you change even one minuscule detail about this game, it'd be like 'Oh, this game is not viable.'
Krysta: "There's no way you can satisfy the zealousness of that community and I think Nintendo totally knows that."
The pair seems to think a game like this would only cause Nintendo "more headaches" and mentioned how Nintendo's best approach was to just "sweep it under the rug" - where you "don't talk about Melee", you let the community do its own thing, and you "move on".
[source eventhubs.com]
Whatever. What about Brawl, tho? I would want that one.
If I want a remake of anything, it'd be Partners in Time, with AlphaDream's magical spritework from Dream Team. Smash Bros. gets enough attention as it is ...The Mario & Luigi series was always criminally overlooked (as AlphaDream's bankruptcy showed) ...until it suffered the same fate as Paper Mario, with its quirky and weird heart and soul sucked out in the name of 'Bowser kidnaps Peach, there only exists toads and koopas and even the slightest actual focus on story and worldbuilding is a threat to the Mario IP'. There's a serious lack of that now. I still remember a time where Mario could be absolutely anything and where his world could have both story and personality.
We already got the first and third games spruced up ...and Mario & Luigi desperately deserves a comeback. Still heartbroken over that studio's bankruptcy and I blame it mostly on the dreadfully dull and soulless Paper Jam.
Melee HD why?
Just play the original, just rerelease the original with emulator filters but it's still the same game, no code alterations.
Why don’t they just re-release it but with updated controls and graphics and stages and way more characters and a new story mode and stuff?
They could rename it something like ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ or whatever so that the Melee crowd don’t get too upset that their precious game is being tampered with.
It makes a lot of sense. Nintendo clearly is at odds with the competitive Smash community, so doing anything with Melee would likely just end up backfiring.
And no, I do not want Melee HD either. Nothing like a “new” Smash Bros game with less content and a tremendously high skill ceiling to really make me want to spend money.
It doesn't need to.
Ultimate is fantastic, and going back to Melee would be, in Nintendo's eyes (and certainly mine too), would be a step backwards.
And there's no way Nintendo would want to limit Fighter Pass DLC sales.
I would be shocked if Nintendo did a remake of any smash bros game. I don't think its just melee they are at odds with.
@Maxz so like some kind of Super Smash Bros. but Ultimate. I wonder what they would call it.
@Kermit1 I thought Romeo Void said that
People complain regardless if it is re-released on a virtual-console or stuck in the vault for all eternity. This is why the Smash community can't have nice things, they always find something to nitpick on and cannibalize their own selves. Due to the scandals in the community over the past few years, it's no surprise Nintendo is so hesitant about sponsoring any sort of tournament scene.
If anyone expected this I think those folks are crazy. Would you remaster.. like… Madden ‘99 or would you just get the newest entry? Would you remaster Mario Kart 64 or would you just play 8? I dunno it seems so weird to me to release an older Smash Bros when you can just play the newest which basically includes all the older stuff anyway.
Smash Bros indeed seems to be one of those series that’s builds upon each older entry each time. The latest is the best in terms of content.
That being said …. Ahem…. PLEASE NINTENDO PLEASE RELEASE SMASH BROS FOR N64 NSO!!!
This is doubtlessly the right call. Obviously hardcore Melee fans would love it, but it would confuse the casual gamers and the bulk of parents buying Smash for their kids, which is a bigger chunk of its demographic than some want to admit.
The hardcore Melee players are still playing it anyway.
Probably saved for a NSO app on the next system, maybe.
I go back and forth between Melee and Brawl for my favorite Smash Bros, but obviously neither can compete with Ultimate in raw content, so remaking them seems a bit pointless. I would like to see them available through Switch Online, though.
It would only cannibalise the other recent Smash game, and the current fan base would completely shun it for not having a bazillion characters.
They aren’t wrong. Melee players are absolute perfectionists. If Nintendo doesn’t straight up port the game with no improvements, no HD, no new content, no new controls, then the melee community… would probably still be a pain in the neck about it. They are justified here.
Can't say it's not a bit sad to hear such a well-liked Nintendo game has such a shaky reputation at the company itself, but I also can't blame them. Melee brought on this massive unwieldly competitive scene by complete accident, it probably terrifies them. I'd say it's for the best that Nintendo and the Melee fans just stick to doing their own separate things, for both their sakes.
@Kirby_Girl the smash community has always hated Brawl for some reason. I really enjoy it as a casual player. The community says stuff like it’s not as competitively viable as melee or some garbage like that. But I would love Brawl to return. My Wii just died and now I have no way to play it.
@TheBigBlue Brawl does play a bit slower than Melee and lacks a lot of that game's crazy tech, but mostly it's just the random tripping that bothers people. A remake that just fixes that would probably already satisfy a lot of people.
The truth of the matter is that, even if Nintendo DID re-release Melee, the competitive community wouldn't take advantage of it due to small differences in input delay.
I've personally wanted GameCube Virtual Console for ages, with Melee to boot. But if Nintendo doesn't re-release it, I've considering breaking down and buying the OG game used, since I have a Wii that can play it.
Nintendo already has plenty of amazing GameCube games that needs HD Switch releases or some type of remaster. I mean you guys already have Ultimate why would this be anything worth an port?
@StarryCiel sadly I doubt any older smash titles will be remade or remastered anytime soon. As long as the newer smash entries put at least a few characters and stages (or be smash ultimate and bring everyone and everything back, a giant power move by the way) from past entries, in Mario Kart fashion, then I doubt they have any reason to. If a GameCube or Wii NSO application appears at whatever point in time, then putting Melee and Brawl on there are no brainers, since they will never be officially rereleased. I love brawl and would love to try melee, but I only think NSO apps are the way they return, if at all.
Why would there be one?
Yeah, of all the Gamecube games to remaster, this would be at the bottom for me. Kit and Krysta are also right about Melee community; they would probably hate it regardless of the outcome.
There are certain Nintendo franchises that never receive a remake. Nintendo prefers to make new games. Smash Bros. is one of them. Mario Party is another example. I would just want to have the Gamecube version of Melee available for download on a future Nintendo system. It's a game that's close to my heart.
Lol honestly I don't want it, so no problem.
As someone who hates the World of Light and much prefers trophies to complicated spirits, I would love for Melee to be playable on the Switch. But I'm also someone who left gaming from 2003-2020, and I get that other people are tired of some things that are still fresh to me.
I don't really see a point to remastering Melee. Yeah, the mechanics are different, and are appreciated by different parts of the Smash community, but why would I want an HD version of a Super Smash Bros game that has far less characters and arenas. I have already played that one to death, and I haven't even touched Super Smash Bros Ultimate yet. I would rather just play that one.
@victordamazio Relatively true, but considering the state of the fgc as a whole, its not even worth that much.
Best they could do is a widescreen conversion, up the resolution and leave the rest alone
To be honest as a melee player, the game was a product of its time. I would personally rather have a sequel to ultimate but with more stages, both new and old characters, improved fighting prompts, better campaign mode, and better online functionality and features.
Look, Melee was pretty awesome...
...
...when it came out on the GCN. lol
I'll just stick with Ultimate, and whatever game comes out after that, which isn't happening anytime soon.
The only thing Melee has that the newer games can't top is the Black Hole glitch. I mean, Ultimate had a better glitch but it was patched out, so...yeah. lol
@sleepinglion I do think they can do that, but they would want things to settle down a bit before they up and do it. Personally would want them to do remasters of F-Zero GX, Double Dash, and mario parties 4-7 at least.
If any Smash game needed a remaster or a port, my money is on Smash for the 3DS. Mainly because of the Smash Run mode that felt closest to a SSE mode that we've ever gotten compared to Ultimate.
I don’t see Nintendo going back to Melee. It’s like the Marvel vs Capcom series where it has a strong following around it. Just let the community deal with it.
@Joeynator3000 Fully agree, better to make a better sequel to ultimate. They have many ways to do it, and hopefully better online functionality.
There's your answer fishbulb.
