The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for one month today (yes, we are also slightly shocked by this information) and while we have been frankly amazed at some of the things that we have seen players achieve in the game so far, we have a feeling that the level of creativity might just be on track to move up a gear.

This is because, as we have just discovered, it is possible to use Zonai devices (Stakes and Beam Emitters, to be precise) to make little xylophone-style tunes. It turns out that putting a Stake into the ground and then hitting it with a Zonai beam will produce a note. What's more, the pitch of this note will change depending on how deep you bury the Stake into the ground — seriously, how clever is this game?

The musical revelation was shared on Twitter by @bran8bit, who even adds that you can have more control over the range of pitches by attaching several Stakes to each other. If we have said it once, we've said it a million times: what??



new DAW just dropped pic.twitter.com/BvVytBNCc3 just discovered you can create a wider range of pitches by attaching stakes to one another 🤯new DAW just dropped https://t.co/PfmVIail5A June 10, 2023

While Bran does manage to get a funky little tune going in the above video, we imagine that it will only be a matter of time before we see the concept pushed further. Just wait, before we know it, we'll all be listening to Link's Stake rendition of Wonderwall by Oasis in front of a crowd of kidnapped Koroks...

Do we reckon that this revelation would have actually changed our first month of gameplay all that much? Probably not. Are we going to try to use it to put together all of the Ocarina of Time jingles right now? Absolutely.