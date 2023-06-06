The question of Mario's age bubbled back up to the surface with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year, but one topic that has never caused quite as much of a stir is for how long Bowser has been around.

On the one hand, the King of the Koopas appeared as a baby alongside Mario in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, so we wouldn't bat an eyelid to discover that the pair were the same age (around the mid-20s mark); that being said, he has always appeared to be that bit older, right?

Well, it turns out that the latter just be true (thanks, Automaton). The Twitter account of obscure Mario content, @MarioBrothBlog, has pointed out that in a recent Nintendo of America "How-To" video that details the process of setting up a Nintendo account, the tutorial is conducted by a 'Bowser' who inputs his birthday as 5th February 1989 — positioning him at the age of 34.

A recent instructional video uploaded to Nintendo of America's official YouTube account shows Bowser and Bowser Jr.'s Nintendo Accounts being created, in the process revealing their birthdays: Bowser's birthday is February 5, 1989 and Bowser Jr.'s birthday is March 3, 2010. pic.twitter.com/2rdFWcQLOY June 5, 2023

Now, sure, this could be any old 'Bowser' (the current NoA president demonstrates just how common of a name it is), but the tutorial goes on to show the account setting up a family group with someone called 'Mario', and even making a child account for one 'Bowser Jr' (who's birthday is on 3rd March 2010, FYI) — so yep, it certainly looks like this is the Bowser that we're talking about here.

Of course, being born in 1989 does mean that the King of the Koopas' is younger than his first game appearance in 1985's Super Mario Bros., but let's not pretend that Nintendo timelines have a habit of lining up *cries in Zelda*.

So there you have it, Bowser is moving his way into his mid-30s (though we, flatteringly, wouldn't put him a day over 27) while Bowser Jr will be deep in a time of personal growth at the ripe old age of 13. We have added the instructional video down below for you to see the birthdays for yourself — and set a reminder to buy a card for next year...

Would you agree that Bowser is 34? Have you always imagined him younger or older? Let us know in the comments.