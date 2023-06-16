Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro — whose most famous films include Pan's Labyrinth, Pacific Rim, Hellboy, and this year's Best Animated Feature winner Pinocchio — has praised The Super Mario Bros. Movie for "moving things" in the animated movie world.

Del Toro was speaking a the Annecy animation festival on Tuesday, with The Hollywood Reporter (via GoNintendo) in attendance. The director spoke about his love of animation and revealed to the audience that after a few more live-action films he wants to focus "only on animation", following the success of his stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio for Netflix.

However, Del Toro also spoke about his frustrations with how the movie industry views animated movies, but he thinks the needle is moving thanks to a few recent hits — including Illumination's take on Nintendo's most-famous plumber.

“The three hits of Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (the upcoming film written by Seth Rogan) and Mario are moving things, allowing a little more latitude, but there are still big fights to be had,” the director told the audience on Tuesday. The Mario Movie has quickly overtaken the original Frozen to be one of the most successful animated movies of all time, and The Shape of Water director thinks that its success could open the door for more "rule-breaking" films in animation.